An Israeli military helicopter with three people on board crashed in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the Israeli city of Haifa. It is reported on Monday, January 3, edition Yedioth ahronoth…

Eyewitnesses published a video showing the moment of the crash.

NOW – IDF helicopter crashed off the coast of Haifa, Israel.pic.twitter.com/DRHopCCRoE – Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 3, 2022

According to the newspaper, one of the crew members who were in the helicopter was hospitalized with moderate injuries. The hospital said that he was transferred to the intensive care unit for further treatment.

Search and rescue teams also found two helicopter pilots at sea more than an hour offshore. Their condition has not yet been reported.

According to the military, the helicopter Eurocopter AS565 Panther, or “Atalef” (in Hebrew for “bat”) fell into the sea. He was participating in the exercise when he fell. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

