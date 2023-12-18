The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out six strikes on Syrian targets in the vicinity of Damascus the day before, December 17. This was announced on Monday, December 18, by the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit.

“Two Israeli Air Force F-15 tactical fighters, operating from the occupied Golan Heights, without entering Syrian airspace, struck targets in the vicinity of the city of Damascus with six guided bombs,” he said.

In addition, Kulit emphasized that after the IDF strikes, two Syrian soldiers were injured.

Earlier, on December 10, the Syrian state agency SANA reported that air defense forces were operating in the vicinity of Damascus. In addition, explosions were heard near the Syrian capital.

On December 7, it was reported that the Israeli Air Force carried out retaliatory attacks on the southwestern outskirts of Damascus after a Syrian attack on the Golan Heights. The explosions were heard from the city of Quneitra, located about 40 km from Damascus.

Prior to this, on December 2, it was reported that the Israeli Air Force fired at Damascus from four F-16 fighters. As specified, most of the bombs were shot down by the air defense forces on duty of the Syrian Armed Forces using Russian-made Pantsir-S and Buk-M2E complexes.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the Israeli air strikes, said that Tel Aviv should not escape punishment for its actions. According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Israel continues its aggressive policy because the world community “turns a blind eye to it.”

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.