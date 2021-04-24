The Israeli air defense system “Iron Dome” intercepted on the evening of Saturday, April 24, one missile fired into the country from the Gaza Strip. About it informs Press Office of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“After the air raid sirens went off in the city of Sderot and the regions of Israel adjacent to the Gaza Strip, we inform you that one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel. It was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, ”the message says.

It is noted that the rocket exploded near the security fence.

On April 23, it became known that three missiles were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, one of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. The next day, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tank struck a military position of the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the enclave fired five more rockets into Israel.

In total, the radicals from the Gaza Strip fired 36 missiles at Israeli territory from Friday evening to Saturday morning, the Iron Dome air defense system intercepted six of them, the rest exploded in uninhabited areas. In response, the Israeli army struck a number of Hamas military installations in the sector.

On Saturday night, there was the most powerful rocket attack on Israel since February 2020, when about 80 shells were fired at the Jewish state per day.