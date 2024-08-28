Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/28/2024 – 5:55

Data comes from authorities in the occupied Palestinian territory, who reported destroyed infrastructure and blocked access to hospitals. Israeli forces say they are acting against “terrorists” a day after hostage rescue in Gaza. At least nine Palestinians died in an operation carried out by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, authorities in the occupied Palestinian territory reported on Wednesday (28/08).

The Israeli military confirmed it was operating in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarem, and said it had killed “five terrorists in an operations room” in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem. Palestinian militant groups said they were exchanging fire with Israeli forces.

Jenin Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub said on local radio that the city was surrounded by Israeli soldiers, who were destroying infrastructure in the area and blocking access to hospitals.

More than 660 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the start of the war between Hamas and Israel on October 7, 2023 – most of them in operations by Israeli forces in the region, which they say target radical armed groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Thousands more have been arrested.

Many are armed fighters, but some are young men throwing stones at the military, or civilians with no apparent involvement in hostilities.

On the Israeli side, at least 30 people were killed in attacks in Jerusalem and the West Bank in the same period.

Another hostage rescued

This time, the new operation comes a day after the Israeli army announced the rescue of yet another hostage kidnapped by Hamas – the Arab Bedouin Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52 – in a “complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip”.

Alkadi is one of eight Bedouins – an ethnic minority in Israel – who were kidnapped on October 7. He worked as a security guard at a factory in Kibbutz Magen. He has two wives and is the father of 11 children.

The current conflict between Israelis and Palestinians was sparked by the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, which left around 1,200 dead and resulted in the kidnapping of around 250 other people – of which 108 remain in Gaza, and a third of them are believed to be dead.

Since then, Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip have left more than 40,000 dead, according to figures provided by officials linked to Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip. The war has also left 90 percent of the Palestinian territory’s 2.3 million inhabitants homeless.

