A drama within a drama for Israel. The soldiers of the Jewish State killed three hostages “by a tragic mistake” during fighting in Shujaia, in the Gaza Strip. Hostages, spokesman Daniel Hagari explained in a difficult meeting with the press, who had probably either freed themselves or remained unattended. Suspicion about the true identity of the killed arose almost immediately: the bodies were taken to Israel and identified there. And the family of Inbar Haiman, 27, was informed of his death in captivity in Gaza. The media reported it. Haiman was kidnapped by Hamas at the music festival in Reim, near the Strip, on 7 October.

The victims

Samer, Yotam, Alon. These are the names of the three young Israelis killed due to an error committed by the army of the Jewish State in applying the rules of engagement. All three were under thirty years old, they probably thought they had managed to save themselves after escaping from the prison in which Hamas had locked them up since 7 October. They were shirtless, waving a white cloth or shouting for help in Hebrew was not enough to be recognized as civilians by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Yotam Haim was 28 years old and had a great passion for music, especially drums. He played it in the heavymetal group Persephore: he was supposed to perform with them in Tel Aviv on October 7th. Photos circulated on social media of him by his band and those who knew him well show him with a dreamy look, while a pair of large headphones block his curly, red hair. He was in Kibbutz Kfar Aza when he was taken hostage by Hamas. The family had recognized him in a video. “My brother, please come back to me, we are waiting for you,” his brother Tuvi wrote on Facebook. He shared a love for the drums with Yotam: the last post published on December 14th on Instagram by Persephore invites everyone to participate in a fundraising concert that should have taken place on December 21st. The following day the tragic news of his death arrived. Glasses, unkempt beard and smile on his face, Alon Shamriz, 26, was also kidnapped in Kfar Aza. His family never stopped looking for him, his brothers appeared before the United States Congress to push the authorities to save him. Alon loved traveling and sports, he played basketball and a year ago he returned from an experience in South America. He wanted to continue working in the family company specializing in wooden packaging, but studying was also in his future: he had decided to study at Sapir College to pursue a career as an engineer. “We are a kibbutz that wants peace. Not everyone is Yahya Sinwar,” Avi Shamriz, Alon's father, told Channel12 earlier this week. Ido, his brother, wanted to remember him with a message on X: “Here there was light, now there is only darkness. Alon, my brother, a brave hero”. The friends and family of Samer al-Talalka, the last of the three young people who lost his life in the tragedy, are mourning. The 22-year-old received the final farewell of those who loved him on Saturday, during the funeral which took place in his hometown, Hura, in the south of the country. “We will not start pointing fingers at who is guilty and who is not. This is not the time”, said the boy's cousin, Alaa, speaking emotionally on television, but “this is the time to ask for an end to the war”. Samer was a simple boy, he worked together with his father in a company that produces eggs, often doing weekend shifts, which required him to be operational already in the early hours of the morning. Precisely on a day like this, he was kidnapped, October 7, from the Nir Am kibbutz. “He was a good boy” remembers those who knew him, he just wanted to “earn an honest living”.