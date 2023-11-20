Israel, Xi and Macron: “2-state principle, one solution”

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed that the two-state principle “is the only solution to resolve the conflict between Israel and Hamas”. This was reported by CcTv, reporting on a conversation between the two heads of state. The phone call comes a few days after the visit to China of the French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and after today’s meetings of the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with a delegation from the PNA and Arab-Islamic countries. According to Chinese TV, Xi and Macron have agreed to “continue to maintain communication on international and regional issues of common interest and on contributing to maintaining world peace and stability”.

Biden reiterates, agreement for the release of Hamas hostages is close

American President Joe Biden has reiterated that he believes that an agreement for the release of the hostages held by Hamas is close. The president spoke to reporters on the occasion of the traditional ‘gracing’ of two turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

African Union, Israel’s response to Gaza unjustifiable

The president of the African Union has condemned the Israeli response in Gaza following the bloody Hamas attacks on 7 October, saying that it is “not justifiable” given the civilian casualties and that it will lead to fueling “extremism”. Hamas’ actions are “condemnable (…) but the response is unjustifiable”, said Azali Assoumani during a press conference in Berlin. “Imagine a child who saw his mother, who saw his father killed: this creates extremism,” he added.

Israel, tunnel found under Shifa hospital in Gaza City

Israeli soldiers found a 55-meter-long “terrorist tunnel” at a depth of 10 meters beneath the Al Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City. The military spokesman said so. “A deep staircase leads to the entrance to the mouth of the tunnel, which is made up – he explained – of various means of defense including an anti-explosion door and a firing hole. This type of door is used by the terrorist organization Hamas to prevent Israeli forces from entering the organization’s command centers and underground assets.”

