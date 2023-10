– Episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about the war between Israel and Hamas and the rejection of the resolution proposed by Brazil at the UN Security Council

*) With the war starting after the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel, on October 7, a concern is spreading around the world: the possibility that the conflict will also spread to other countries in the region.

Iran, for example, is a financier of Hamas and has even made veiled threats in recent days. At the same time, there is a lot of tension on the border with Lebanon, home to another extremist group, Hezbollah.

In the midst of all this, the failure of negotiations led by the UN Security Council. The proposal for a ceasefire or humanitarian pause in the war, made by Brazil, was rejected, with a vote against by the United States and abstentions by the United Kingdom and Russia.

This episode of 15 Minutes podcast talks about the risks of war expanding in the Middle East and the failure of the UN Security Council.

The guest is Luis Kawaguti, journalist at Gazeta do Povo. He specializes in the areas of Defense, Security and International Politics.

