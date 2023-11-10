A year ago, Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party won the fifth election held in Israel in less than four years and the veteran politician returned to the Israeli Executive after just 18 months away.

The prime minister was already facing a political crisis before the start of the war against Hamas, due to large protests against his proposal to reform the Judiciary, and since the beginning of the conflict Netanyahu has been cornered by accusations that Israeli intelligence failed to achieve prevent the terrorist attacks of October 7th.

A poll released by the Maariv newspaper last month showed that 80% of Israelis believe Netanyahu should publicly take responsibility for this mistake, including 69% of those who voted for Likud a year ago.

Another survey, carried out this month by Tel Aviv University for an Israeli TV station, indicated that only 18% of the Israeli population want the prime minister to remain in office; 76% of those interviewed want him to resign: 47% want him to do so after the war against Hamas is over and 29% want him to do so immediately.

Yossi Mekelberg, member of the Middle East and North Africa Program at the British think tank Chatham House, highlighted in a recent article that, before the judiciary reform was attrited, Netanyahu was already suffering from a “serious legitimacy deficit” due to corruption accusations. , which limited its options for coalition partners in 2022. Hamas’ attacks amplified dissatisfaction.

“Evidently, the majority of Israelis are suffering from what happened and worried about the future. They also see the current government, and Netanyahu personally, as responsible for this disaster – and incapable of leading Israel beyond the immediate conflict,” Mekelberg said.

However, for the coordinator of the Postgraduate Course in International Law and Human Rights at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR), Rudá Ryuiti Furukita Baptista, the Israeli prime minister clearly faces more difficulties than before the war, but he is not politically dead. .

In an interview with People’s GazetteBaptista stated that Netanyahu knew how to articulate a government of national unity with the opposition (valid only until the end of the conflict) and “raise the need for a counteroffensive” in Gaza.

“This does not mean that they left aside the discussion about the reform of the Judiciary, the conflicts between the right and the center-left, this cannot be overcome by the conflict”, highlighted the analyst.

However, a victory in Gaza could help Netanyahu (even though there is “no way to define a true victory in a conflict of this size”, said Baptista) and his experience and political capacity could provide a turnaround.

“When it comes to this prime minister, anything is possible, because he is the prime minister with the longest number of terms in the history of Israel.

[está no sexto], has a very strong capacity as a political agent. He was not just Minister of Foreign Affairs, he was also a diplomat at the UN, so he knows how to deal with international politics and the notion of an agenda. So, he is someone who cannot be dismissed as a game-changing politician,” said Baptista.

In a context of political instability that came before Netanyahu’s last election, new partnerships may emerge – even with the resumption of ties with groups that turned their face towards the prime minister.

“When it comes to professional politicians, the movement of political agents of this size, with this curriculum, they have a very large margin of maneuver,” stated Baptista.

“Most likely, if necessary for the maintenance of a government, in the face of a possible need even for a change of thought, even if only for the electoral race or for the formation of groups to achieve strength and governmental power, I believe that he [Netanyahu] has the potential to create internal upheavals”, said the expert.