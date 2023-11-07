The conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, which completes one month this Tuesday (7), began with attacks on Israeli territory that left 1,400 dead.

Since then, the Jewish State has been carrying out a counteroffensive in the Gaza Strip. The enclave’s Ministry of Health (administered by Hamas) said that this action has already caused more than 10,000 deaths in the Palestinian territory – the American and Israeli governments question these numbers.

It is not yet possible to see an outcome, as Israel has guaranteed that a ceasefire will only occur in Gaza when the approximately 240 hostages held by Hamas are released.

Each new day of war brings with it a great concern: the risk of escalation, with the entry of other agents into the conflict and an expansion of hostilities to other regions of the Middle East.

Since the start of the war, Israel has suffered attacks from Hezbollah, a Shiite terrorist group based in Lebanon, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, both supported by Iran. In Iraq and Syria, US bases have also been targeted by groups linked to Tehran .

At the moment, the fear is that more incisive attacks from these factions will expand the conflict. On Friday (3), Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that the October 7 attacks in Israel were carried out exclusively by Hamas, but stated that his group is prepared “for all options” and can “resort to them at any time.”

“Some say I will announce that we have entered battle. We already entered the battle on October 8th,” he stated, referring to the actions that Hezbollah has been carrying out in northern Israel since the day after the Hamas terrorist attacks.

Nasrallah said that a more incisive entry by the Lebanese Shiite group into the war, if it occurs, “would not be limited” to the scale of the attacks it has carried out so far.

The United States has carried out deterrent movements in the Middle East, sending aircraft carriers and a nuclear submarine and mobilizing soldiers in the region.

“We are working hard to ensure that the conflict in Gaza does not escalate, does not spread to other places – whether here or elsewhere in the region,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a visit at the end of week to Iraq, where he was after his third visit to Israel since the start of the war.

“Everyone is looking to take the necessary steps, use their authority, use their influence to try to ensure that the conflict stops and that [uma escalada] don’t happen,” he said.

Although it has warned of “harsh consequences” in response to Israel’s counteroffensive in Gaza, Iran, a hidden (not so hidden) agent in the conflict, has not yet signaled direct entry into the war. However, with the extremely unstable situation in the Middle East, any mistake could make the crisis spread, experts warn.

“It’s a highly volatile, uncertain and scary situation,” Jason Bordoff, director of Columbia University’s Center for Global Energy Policy, told the New York Times.

“There is recognition among most parties, the United States, Europe, Iran, other Gulf countries [Pérsico]that it is in no one’s interest for this conflict to significantly expand beyond Israel and Gaza,” said Bordoff, who added, however, that “mistakes, miscommunications and misunderstandings” could lead countries to escalate the conflict , “even if they don’t want to”.

Jon Alterman, senior vice president at the American think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, agreed with this hypothesis in an interview with NBC News. “The danger is not that Iran will declare war, but that some field commander will do something stupid and the issue will escalate within a day,” he warned.

Expert warns that Israel needs to dose attacks in Gaza

In an interview with People’s GazetteSandro Teixeira Moita, professor of the postgraduate program in military sciences at the Army Command and General Staff School (Eceme), pointed out that Iran should get involved in the war the way it is already doing: indirectly.

“Iran has no interest in fighting conventionally. It is a country targeted by many sanctions, it has military technology that obviously cannot be ignored, as we see in Russia’s use of it against Ukraine, but Tehran always seeks to wage war through proxy movements, which is what it is doing through Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah,” said Moita.

Hezbollah, which has the greatest power among the Iranian-backed groups, in theory represents the greatest danger to Israel, but Moita pointed out that its strength is currently limited.

“It would be very difficult for Hezbollah to enter into combat with Israel on a large scale now, as it was in 2006, because it has more than half of its troops outside, in Syria, and cannot leave there because it is supporting the [ditador

Bashar al-]Assad. But that will not stop Hezbollah from taking actions to say it is in the game, as it is doing,” he explained.

“Hezbollah was taken by surprise, but reacted in a way that stopped the Israeli forces that were in northern command from descending to help the south. This, in military terminology, is a classic action to fix the enemy,” said Moita.

The expert warned, however, that Israel needs to measure its attacks in Gaza to avoid an escalation in the conflict.

“Although it uses a lot of firepower, it has to enter gradually, slowly and safely, even to try to minimize Palestinian civilian casualties. Because this could generate a serious reaction from the Islamic world, which would be counterproductive for Israel,” he said.

“Although supported by the United States, the country may find itself isolated in the region, not in the sense that its neighbors will attack it, but rather that they may tolerate more the presence of anti-Israel terrorist movements in their territories,” he said. Moita.