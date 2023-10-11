The war between Israel and Hamas, sparked by the terrorist group’s offensive in Israeli territory last Saturday (7), generated movements on the global geopolitical scene whose consequences are still difficult to predict.

At this moment, the second largest economy in the world seems to not know what to do. For now, China has limited itself to calling for an end to hostilities in the region, without condemning Hamas for the attacks.

The crisis in the Middle East is a serious blow to Beijing’s aspirations to become more influential in the region. The Chinese dictatorship had been posing as a new “mediator”: in March, the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia was announced with mediation from Beijing, after seven years of severed ties between the two countries.

But China did not intend to stop there. Beijing has offered to organize talks between senior Israeli and Palestinian officials with the aim of starting peace talks and implementing a two-state solution in the region. It also seeks to broker dialogues to end the civil war in Yemen, currently under ceasefire.

With the war between Israel and Hamas, these efforts are on hold. In an interview with People’s Gazetteeconomist and businessman Igor Lucena, a doctoral candidate in international relations at the University of Lisbon and member of Chatham House/The Royal Institute of International Affairs and the Portuguese Association of Political Science, said that China was already facing the internal challenge of the real estate crisis and economic slowdown, which makes it difficult to continue this mediator role.

“Furthermore, when a conflict breaks out, China does not intervene [em assuntos de outros países]only in moments of peace, through investments, infrastructure, companies”, stated Lucena, who also highlighted the smaller military power and experience in international mediation compared to the United States.

Jonathan Fulton, non-resident senior fellow at the American think tank Atlantic Council, also highlighted this point in an interview with CNN.

“China doesn’t really have the experience or knowledge about the region to make a significant change [no conflito

Palestina-Israel],” Fulton said. “We don’t see governments in the region asking themselves, ‘What is China’s solution to this?’ because the Chinese are not yet seen as a credible actor here.”

In this sense, Beijing is seen as a biased mediator: in addition to the rapprochement with Islamic countries, evidenced in the expansion of the BRICS led by the Chinese (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran will enter the bloc in 2024), China maintains a “partnership without limits” with Russia, a term used by dictator Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Iran, which entered the BRICS after Chinese lobbying, sold drones to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine and was accused of helping Hamas in attacks on Israel, which further compromises this Chinese quest as it is seen as an “exempt” actor. ” in the Middle East.

“There is no clear vision about the Chinese position and China openly supports authoritarian nations, Russia invading Ukraine, Iran, there are no democratic principles that it defends and that guarantee it international notoriety and legitimacy”, said Lucena, who cited the China’s own internal history of human rights violations, such as the persecution of the Uyghurs, and its intention to invade Taiwan.

This year, Tuvia Gering, an expert on China-Middle East relations at the Israel Institute for National Security Studies, had already said in an interview with DW that China saw “an opportunity” in the Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement and was “just the player right at the right time.” Therefore, it does not have the credibility to mediate peace talks in the Middle East.

“China may see itself as a balanced power for all parties, but Israel does not share this sentiment. They see China as a biased and completely cynical player in the region, who has no interest in resolving this conflict. It’s just China scoring some diplomatic and geopolitical points,” said the expert.