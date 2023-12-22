In the first 30 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli army dropped hundreds of massive bombssome with the ability to cause damage more than 300 meters away, according to an analysis by CNN and Synthetaic, an artificial intelligence company.

Satellite images reveal more than 500 impact craters, made by 900-kilogram bombs.

This means that they are four times heavier than those used by the United States in Mosul, Iraq, against ISIS.

Palestinians evacuate an injured woman at the site of an Israeli bombing in Gaza.

Weapons experts are blaming these heavy bombs for the high death toll.especially in an area as populated as Gaza.

Israel is under international pressure and argues that these munitions are necessary to destroy Hamas' military objectives. where the large network of tunnels that is suspected to cross entire Gaza also stands out.

AnywayThere are those who maintain that the excessive use of these weapons violates international humanitarian law. which prohibits indiscriminate bombings.

Victims lying near an ambulance damaged by an Israeli strike outside the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Now that two months have passed since the conflict began, The bombings in Gaza are being comparable to those in Mosul and Raqqaaccording to experts.

The conflict caused a death toll that has already exceeded 10,000 people.according to official sources from Israel and Hamas.

The international community expressed concern about the extensive destruction and high numbers of civilian casualties.

