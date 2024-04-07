War in the Middle East, high tension between Israel and Iran

Tension skyrocketing Middle East. While theIsraeli defense apparatus “has completed response preparations in case of any scenario that may develop with Iran,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav said Gallant after all the assessments of the current situation, Iran raises the bar: “None of the embassies is safe anymore”. “October 7 is a day of sorrow for Israel and for the world. Nothing can justify the horror unleashed by Hamas. I once again condemn the use of sexual violence, torture and abduction of civilians and call for the unconditional release of all hostages”, the United Nations Secretary General wrote on António Guterres.

Iran: “No embassy than Israel is safer”

A senior Iranian official Yahya Rahim Safavi said that none of the Israeli embassies in the world are more secure, as reported by the Tasnim news agency cited by Reuters on its website. The official, an adviser to Supreme Leader Yahya Rahim Safavi, spoke following the attack blamed on Israel on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1. For which Tehran has threatened retaliation. In recent days, Israel has closed 30 embassies, including the one in Rome.

War, Gallant: “Israel ready to respond to Iran”

Israel is ready to face any military scenario involving Iran: this was declared by the Defense Minister of the Jewish State, Yoav Gallant. “The preparations have been completed”, we read in a statement released by the Ministry at the end of a meeting between Gallant himself and the leaders of the Israeli army forces.

War, Israel withdraws troops from southern Gaza

Israel withdrew all its troops from the southern Gaza Strip overnight, with the exception of one brigade. The Israeli army made this known, explaining that only the Nahal Brigade of the Defense Forces (IDF) was left on site, with the task of securing the so-called Netzarim Corridor, which crosses the Strip from the northern border, in the near Kibbutz Beeri (in southern Israel), up to the coast of the Palestinian exclave. As reported by the “Times of Israel” newspaper, control of the corridor allows the IDF to carry out raids in the north and center of the Gaza Strip, prevent Palestinians from returning to the northern area of ​​the territory and allow humanitarian organizations to provide aid to the population.