Israel withdraws some units and military vehicles from Gaza for a new phase of the war with Hamas. The defense forces (IDF) have announced the withdrawal of 5 brigades from the Strip: 3 will be engaged in training activities and 2 of reservists will be temporarily discharged. The decisions do not change the general approach: the war against Hamas continues in 2024, with a strategy that can gradually be modified.

At the same time, the possibility arises for Israeli civilians to return to the communities on the border with Gaza after the evacuations ordered at the beginning of the offensive. After the Hamas attacks conducted on October 7, Israel ordered the evacuation of civilians within a 7 km radius of the border with Gaza. For about 3 months, thousands of people have remained away from their homes. Now, the return is expected for those who live at least 4 km from the border with the northern strip of the Strip, where it is believed that the presence of Hamas has been almost eliminated. According to the Israeli authorities, the first to return to their homes may be the inhabitants of Mavki'im, Gvar'am, Dorot, Yachini, Bror Hayil and the Yad Mordechai kibbutz.

Hamas, as highlighted by the Times of Israel, penetrated 22 km into Israeli territory on 7 October. The most violent attacks, however, occurred in the area 3-4 km from the border. In recent weeks, then, the launch of rockets from the Strip has progressively reduced even if alarms are recorded almost daily.

Meanwhile, Hamas is said to have sent Israel, through mediators from Qatar and Egypt, a new proposal for an agreement for the release of the Israeli hostages. The proposal would include the request for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza but Tel Aviv would have given a 'no' answer, according to the Israeli news site 'Walla'. As an Israeli official is credited, the conditions posed by Hamas are unacceptable.

The source noted that Hamas' proposal involves a multi-stage process. There would be a truce in the fighting for over a month in exchange for the release of the hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip in the first phase of the agreement which would provide for the release of around 40 hostages: women, men over the age of 60 and hostages in serious health conditions. Hamas also demands that, after the implementation of the last phase of the agreement, a permanent ceasefire and an end to the war be declared.

Hamas' proposal, 'Walla' reports, would have been discussed by the War Cabinet. Israel would have sent a message through the mediators rejecting the agreement deemed unacceptable.