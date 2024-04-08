Thousands of Palestinians returned this Monday, April 8, to Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza, converted into ruins, to rescue whatever belongings they can, after the Israeli Army withdrew most of its troops from the location. The withdrawal is part of preparations for a later incursion into neighboring Rafah – where most of the internally displaced population took refuge –, warned Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Meanwhile, there is no progress in talks in Egypt on a possible ceasefire between Hamas and Benjamin Netanyahu's administration.

The Israeli military marks what it says is the end of a key phase of its war in Gaza, as it prepares for a ground incursion into Rafah.

After troops announced Sunday that they had withdrawn most of their soldiers from Khan Younis, where they say they left only one brigade, The Ministry of Defense and the military institution warned this Monday, April 8, that they are aiming for a next phase, so the war is far from over.

Since last December, the military had concentrated much of its air and ground attacks on Khan Younis, the largest city in the south, marking the town as a Hamas “stronghold.”

The war in Gaza continues and we are far from stopping it

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stressed that the withdrawal of his troops is part of preparations for a subsequent attack on neighboring Rafah.. An announced full-fledged ground incursion against which the international community, including Israel's greatest ally, the United States, warns due to the even greater magnitude of civilian casualties it would cause. This is the town where most of the internally displaced Gazans have taken refuge.

“The war in Gaza continues and we are far from stopping it. The Hamas leaders are still hiding, sooner or later we will get to them (…) We will not leave any operational division of Hamas anywhere in the (Gaza) Strip. We have plans and we will act when we decide,” remarked the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi.

File – This photograph taken during a press tour with the Israeli Army on January 27, 2024, shows Israeli soldiers patrolling an area in Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza. © Nicolas Garcia

Since the beginning of this year, Israeli forces have been reducing their troop numbers in Gaza but continuing to bomb and artillery attack the entire enclave in a bid to ease the burdens on reservists while facing increased pressure. of Washington that advocates for greater humanitarian aid, although without stopping delivering weapons to Israel.

Pressures have intensified from other countries and governments since the murder of seven World Central Kitchen humanitarian workers, from different countries, following an attack admitted by Netanyahu as “unintentional” last Monday, April 1.

“Many areas are unsuitable for life”: Thousands briefly return to Khan Younis

Following the announcement of the Israeli withdrawal from Khan Younis, thousands of Gazans who were forced to leave their homes returned to their former territory this Monday, but found an unrecognizable and devastated city of which only rubble now remains.

The Palestinians tried to rescue whatever belongings they could and left the town again.

“Many areas, especially the city center, have become unsuitable for life (…) I discovered that my house and my neighbors' houses turned into rubble,” Mahmoud Abdel-Ghani, a man who, like many, fled Khan Younis last December when Israel began its ground invasion of that city.

There is no meaning to life there

Najwa Ayyash, who was also displaced from Khan Younis, said she could not reach her apartment on the third floor because there are no stairs. Her brother climbed through the destruction and grabbed some belongings, including light clothing for his children.



Palestinians inspect destroyed residential buildings, after the Israeli Army withdrew most of its ground troops from Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, while saying it is preparing for a ground incursion into Rafah. In Khan Younis, Gaza, on April 7, 2024. © Reuters/Ahmed Zakot

On foot and by bicycle, many set out with plastic bags and laundry baskets with everything they could collect. One carried a rolled up mattress.

“There is no meaning to life there (…) They left nothing,” said Bassel Abu Nasser, who lived in Khan Younis and fled last January, after an air attack hit his house.

Since Sunday, shortly after the Army announced the withdrawal of most of its soldiers from that area, lines of Palestinians could be seen leaving the main city in the south with few belongings.

Most of the Gazan exodus now resides in Rafah. With the massive destruction of Khan Younis and many of its residents unable to stay in that city, it is unclear how Israel would ensure “safe” evacuations for civilians, as previously promised, ahead of its announced ground incursion into Rafah.

Although that city has also been continuously attacked by air, which has added victims to the total of 33,207 Palestinians killed so farAccording to the latest figures released on April 8 by the Gaza Ministry of Health, Netanyahu insists that a ground offensive there is “necessary” to fulfill his declared objective of “eliminating” Hamas.

“There is no progress”: Hamas on Gaza truce negotiations

Hopes for a possible ceasefire are diminishing, as Israel moves forward with its plan to attack Rafah by land.

A Hamas official assured Reuters on Monday that no progress was made in the new round of talks on a possible ceasefire in Gaza, after the group and Benjamin Netanyahu's administration sent delegations to Egypt on Sunday for new negotiations. , which was also attended by representatives from Qatar and the United States.

The information comes after an Egyptian state television channel reported that there was progress in the talks.

“There is no change in the position of the occupation and, therefore, there is nothing new in the Cairo talks (…) There is still no progress,” stressed the Hamas official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The member of the Islamist group stressed that the Israeli side is reluctant to meet their demand for a total withdrawal from Gazan territory.

A Hamas official said no progress was made at a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo also attended by delegations from Israel, Qatar, and the US, shortly after Egyptian sources said headway had been made on the agenda https://t.co/vQwpcXA7Ha — Reuters (@Reuters) April 8, 2024



Israel, for its part, demands only a provisional pause in hostilities to free the nearly 100 hostages remaining in Gaza, in exchange for Palestinians who remain in their prisons, but insists that it does not endorse a commitment to end the war.

Nicaragua asks the ICJ for measures to stop arms exports to Israel

The Nicaraguan Government this Monday asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in The Hague, to order Germany to stop arms exports to the Israeli Army.

The Nicaraguan ambassador, Carlos José Argüello Gómez, assured the court that Germany has violated the 1948 Genocide Conventionby continuing to supply weapons to Israel after ICJ judges ruled that it was possible for Israel to violate some rights guaranteed under the Convention and required it to “prevent acts of genocide.”

“There can be no doubt that Germany (…) was very aware, and is very aware, at least of the serious risk of genocide being committed” in the Gaza Strip, Gómez stated.

BREAKING: NICARAGUA PRESENTS ITS CASE AT THE ICJ Nicaragua's trial against Germany began at the ICJ today. “The Palestinian people have the right to self-determination. “That means they have the right to take up arms against alien occupation.” Nicaragua's lawsuit calls on… pic.twitter.com/AtmWjp3AX2 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) April 8, 2024



The government official of Daniel Ortega recalled that, according to the treaty on genocide, the signatory states, such as Germany, also have the duty to prevent this type of crime.

Berlin is scheduled to present its response to the high court on Tuesday, April 9.

In addition to the United States, Germany has been one of Israel's strongest allies since ongoing hostilities began six months ago, after Hamas killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel and kidnapped about 240, according to with the official counts of that country.

Berlin has stood out as one of the main arms exporters to Israel, with a shipment of 326.5 million euros ($353.70 million) in military equipment and weapons in 2023, according to data from the Ministry of Economy.

On the other hand, Managua asked the ICC for measures to reverse the decision of different Western governments to withdraw funding from the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

A measure that came as an avalanche from various countries, after last January the Israeli authorities accused members of the humanitarian organization of allegedly participating in the Hamas attack on October 7, which triggered the current escalation of the conflict.

With Reuters and AP