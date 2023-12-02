The Israeli government ordered the withdrawal of the intelligence delegation it sent to Qatar to negotiate, through the mediation of Qatari, Egyptian and American authorities, pacts and truces with the Islamist group Hamas, considering that the talks reached a stalemate. .

“Due to the stalemate in the negotiations, and following instructions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of Mossad, David Barnea, ordered the negotiating team in Doha to return to Israel,” indicates a statement from the head of government’s office, issued on behalf of the intelligence agency.

“The terrorist organization Hamas did not fulfill its part of the agreement, which included the release of all children and womenbased on a list delivered to Hamas and approved” by that group, he added.

Israel and Hamas broke a truce negotiated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States on Friday morning, which included the release of 105 hostages kidnapped by the Islamist group (81 Israelis and 24 foreigners) in exchange for 240 Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails, all of them women. and minors.

This truce, which lasted from November 24 to 30, meant a pause in the fighting of the war that broke out on October 7 and allowed humanitarian aid to enter the devastated Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli authorities, Hamas still holds 132 living hostages captive, including two children, brothers Ariel and Kfir Bibas, aged 4 years and 10 months respectively, who were kidnapped along with their mother Shiri Silverman Bibas – of Argentine origin. and his father Yarden Bibas.

Bodies of people killed in the Israeli attacks on Rafah, in the south of the Strip.

Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said last night that Hamas did not fulfill its commitment to release the mother and two children of the Bibas family.

But Hamas alleges that those three people were killed by Israeli bombings and that it offered to hand over their bodies, something Israel did not accept.

The war broke out on October 7 after a Hamas attack that included the launching of thousands of rockets towards Israel and the infiltration of some 3,000 militiamen who massacred some 1,200 people and kidnapped another 240 in Israeli villages near the Strip.

Since then, Israeli forces have maintained a relentless offensive by air, land and sea on the Palestinian enclave that has caused more than 15,000 deaths, some 6,000 people under the rubble and almost two million displaced people living in the midst of a serious humanitarian crisis.

EFE