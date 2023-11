The Israeli Army continues its offensive against the terrorist group Hamas | Photo: EFE/ Atef Safadi

The Israeli Army reported this Tuesday (14) that its troops took control of several Hamas military and government buildings in the Gaza Strip, including the headquarters of the legislative assembly and government, which have been controlled by the group since 2007.

“The combined fighting forces of the Seventh Brigade controlled the headquarters of the Hamas legislative assembly and government, the police headquarters and an engineering college used for weapons production and development,” said a military spokesman, who detailed that these buildings were captured “in the last few days”.

Among the buildings now controlled by Israel are also a training center, a command and control room and a complex used for detention and interrogation.

“The combined fighting forces of the Golani Brigade successfully secured the governor’s residence, identified as a facility used by the Hamas terrorist organization,” the Army added, highlighting that “this building housed both the Hamas military and police offices as well as the offices of military intelligence, the headquarters and various outposts of the organization”.

Some of these buildings, according to the military spokesman, were used as training sites for the attack carried out by the militia against Israel on October 7, which ended with thousands of deaths and more than 240 hostages captured and taken to Gaza.