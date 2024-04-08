According to the Israeli Army, only one brigade remains in the Nahal region; Tel Aviv still considering advance on Rafah

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) withdrew ground troops from the south of the Gaza Strip on Sunday (7 April 2024). Only one brigade in Nahal, located on the border between southern Israel and the Palestinian territory, was maintained. The information is from the newspaper Times of Israel.

Faced with increasing pressure from the United States to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, Tel Aviv has reduced its efforts with soldiers on the field. Even so, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Reuters that troops are preparing for future operations in Gaza in order to put an end to any operations by the Hamas paramilitary group and rescue all hostages held.

According to Israeli forces, the offensive in the Palestinian city of Khan Younis achieved its objective of dismantling the Hamas brigade in southern Gaza and destroying around 30 km of the extremist organization's tunnels. Tel Aviv still claims to have destroyed 18 of the Palestinian group's original 24 battalions. The Israeli Army estimates that 4 Hamas battalions remain in Rafah, in the south of Gaza, and another 2 in the central part of the Strip.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, there is already an approved military plan to begin the operation in Rafah, but there is still no authorization for the plan to be carried out. This is because the Israeli advance in the region is the target of criticism from the United States and the international community, as the city is home to 1 million Palestinian civilians displaced from other regions of Gaza during the conflict.

Since the start of the war, 33,596 Palestinians have died, 33,137 in the Gaza Strip and 459 in the West Bank. In Israel, 1,139 died during the period, the vast majority during the October 7 attack. The numbers are from Al Jazeerastate broadcaster of the Qatari monarchy, based on data from the Hamas Ministry of Health that cannot be independently verified.