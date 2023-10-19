Protest at the Israeli consulate in Ankara, capital of Turkey, on Tuesday night (17) | Photo: EFE/EPA/NECATI SAVAS

Due to security concerns, the Israeli government withdrew all its diplomats from Turkey, two Ankara officials told the Associated Press (AP). According to these reports, among the diplomats who withdrew is the Israeli ambassador, Irit Lillian.

Israel had issued a warning earlier in the week for its citizens in Turkey to leave the country, amid protests against the Jewish state in Islamic countries due to Tel Aviv’s war against the terrorist group Hamas. The conflict was triggered by attacks on Israel on the 7th that left 1,400 dead.

Demonstrations against Israel have become more violent following an attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip that left hundreds dead this week. Hamas attributed the attack to Israel, but it presented evidence that the tragedy was caused by a failed Islamic Jihad rocket launch.

Diplomatic representations of Israel and Western allies were targeted on Tuesday night (17) by protesters in Turkey and other Islamic countries, such as Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan and Iran.

According to the AP, Israeli diplomats in Jordan, Morocco and Bahrain also left those countries due to security concerns.