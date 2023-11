Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke in an interview with American broadcaster ABC | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated this Monday (6) that the country will be in charge of security in Gaza for an indefinite period, once the war being waged against the terrorist group Hamas in the region ends.

“I think Israel will, for an indefinite period of time, have overall responsibility for security, because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it,” Netanyahu said in an excerpt from an interview with American television. ABC.

“When we don’t have that responsibility for security, what we have is an eruption of Hamas terror on a scale we couldn’t imagine,” he said.

Asked who should govern Gaza after the end of the war, the Israeli prime minister replied: “those who do not want to follow the path of Hamas.”

Netanyahu also said his government saw no possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza unless the more than 240 hostages held by Hamas after the Oct. 7 attack were released.

“There will be no general ceasefire without the release of the hostages,” emphasized the prime minister, although he stated that his government would carry out “small tactical pauses” of “one hour” to allow humanitarian aid access.

Asked about the participation of Iran and Iranian-funded groups in the conflict, such as Hezbollah, the Israeli prime minister emphasized that “if they enter the war in a significant way, the response will be very, very powerful. I hope they don’t make that mistake ”, he told ABC. (With EFE agency)