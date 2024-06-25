Israel’s Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday (25) that the State must begin recruiting students from ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminaries into the Armed Forces, a decision that creates new political tensions for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s coalition government features two ultra-Orthodox parties that see draft exemptions as key to keeping their voters in religious seminaries and out of an army that could test their conservative mores.

The leaders of these parties said they were disappointed with the decision, but made no immediate threat to the government.

However, the prospect that the military, backed by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, will begin recruiting seminary students could widen the cracks in Netanyahu’s increasingly fragile coalition.

Renouncing the ultra-Orthodox draft has become an increasingly contentious issue in Israel as the country’s military is strained by a multi-front war against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“At the height of a difficult war, the burden of inequality is more acute than ever,” said the court’s unanimous ruling.

Israelis are required by law to serve in the Armed Forces from the age of 18, for three years for men and two years for women. Members of Israel’s 21% Arab minority are exempt, although some serve, and students at ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminaries have also been exempt for decades.

The law governing the exemption for seminary students expired last year, but the government continued to allow them not to serve. The Supreme Court ruled that in the absence of a new legal basis for the exemption, the State must write them.

Further increasing pressure on the coalition’s ultra-Orthodox parties, the decision also prevented seminaries from receiving state subsidies if academics avoid service without deferrals or exemptions.

With a new law on the issue now being discussed in Parliament, Education Minister Yoav Kisch of Netanyahu’s Likud Party expressed hope that an agreement could be reached.

“Not in a civil war, not in a fight that will destroy Israeli society in the midst of a difficult war. It is possible for us to do this together,” Kisch said.

Political scientist Gideon Rahat of the Israel Democracy Institute said the decision had increased pressure on Netanyahu. “He will try to buy time and make every effort to remove this issue from the public agenda,” Rahat said.