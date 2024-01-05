The rescue of hostages in the south of the Gaza Strip will also be a priority in this new stage of the conflict against the group

Israel's Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, presented on Thursday (4 January 2024) new directions in the conflict against Gaza. He spoke about a change in combat action, focusing on the execution of the leaders of the Hamas group south of the enclave. The Israeli military will also prioritize the return of hostages held by the Muslim group at this stage of the fighting. The new measures were taken after international pressure to reduce the force used in the battle. The information is from Al Jazeera.