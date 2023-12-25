An officer of Iran's Revolutionary Guard died today and four other people were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing in a town near Damascus, the Syrian capital, various sources reported this Monday.

(Also read: Hamas reports 70 dead in Israeli bombing of refugee camp in Gaza)

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based NGO with a wide network of collaborators on the ground, said in a statement that “the Israeli strikes targeted a senior figure, with no confirmed information yet on his fate,” and added that four other individuals were injured in the incident.

Iran's official Mehr news agency confirmed that the deceased is Seyyed Razi Mousavi, “a prominent military advisor to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria,” who was killed in an airstrike attributed to Israel in the Sayyida Zeinab area. , in the Damascus Rural Governorate.

(You may be interested in: Sad Christmas in Bethlehem while the bombings and attacks in Gaza continue)

According to the Observatory, “Israeli missiles attacked two sites of the Lebanese militia Hezbollah (backed by Iran) close to the electronic warfare department of the Syrian regime.

Israeli missiles attacked two sites of the Lebanese militia Hezbollah (backed by Iran) near the Syrian regime's electronic warfare department.

In fact, Israeli bombings are usually directed against areas where the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, an ally of the Syrian Government, is present, and which since October 8 has been engaged in intense cross-attacks with Israel from southern Lebanon.

However, Israel had previously attacked targets in the Arab nation, often belonging to Iranian or Lebanese militias allied to Damascus that he considers a threat to his security.

(Also read: Israel intensifies attacks on Hamas in search of complete control of northern Gaza)

Since the beginning of 2023, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has counted 70 Israeli attacks against 138 targets in Syrian territory, such as ammunition depots, headquarters, centers and vehicles, which caused the death of 116 soldiers, in addition to wounding another 130.

EFE