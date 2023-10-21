The Israeli army announced this Saturday that will intensify its bombings in the Gaza Strip, which it has been carrying out incessantly for two weeks in response to the bloody attack by Hamasand he did so hours after a first convoy with humanitarian aid entered the Palestinian enclave.

The Rafah crossing point, the only exit from the Gaza Strip that is not controlled by Israel, was closed again after the passage of that convoy of 20 trucks, which was insufficient according to the UN.

For this organization, at least 100 trucks per day would be needed to meet the needs of the 2.4 million inhabitants of the territory.

Israel, which has vowed to “annihilate” the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, is preparing to launch a ground offensive in Gaza. The army wants to “increase bombing” in the Palestinian territory starting this Saturday, declared a spokesman for the Israeli armed forces.

“We are going to enter Gaza, we are going to do it to fulfill an operational objective, destroy the infrastructure and the Hamas terrorists, and we are going to do it professionally,” declared the Chief of the General Staff, Herzi Halevi, who reviewed the troops.

Israeli soldiers at Kibbutz Beeri, near the border with the Gaza Strip.

‘Catastrophic’ situation

In the Gaza Strip, where, according to the UN, a million Palestinians fled from the north to the south due to bombings, the situation is “catastrophic,” five United Nations agencies said this Saturday.

“Time is running out before mortality rates skyrocket due to the emergence of diseases and lack of health care capacity,” they warned in a statement.

This Saturday, AFP correspondents confirmed that the first 20 trucks crossed the Rafah post, on the border with Egypt, and entered the Gaza Strip.

But the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, stated that Gazans need “much more” and called for a “humanitarian ceasefire” to “end the nightmare”, during a “Peace Summit” in Cairo, which was attended by Arab and Western leaders.

For his part, US President Joe Biden urged all parties to the conflict to continue allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, citing “a crucial need.”

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, celebrated this Saturday “a first step” taken “to alleviate the suffering of innocent people” in Gaza.

More than a hundred trucks with humanitarian aid wait to enter the Gaza Strip, and dozens of people with foreign passports are waiting on the Palestinian side to cross into Egypt.

The Gaza Strip, a poor, narrow territory of 362 square kilometers, has been under an Israeli blockade by land, air and sea since Hamas seized power there in 2007.

Since October 9, it has been in a state of “complete siege” by Israel, which has cut off water, electricity and food supplies.

More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israeli territory since Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israeli territory on October 7, according to authorities. Most were civilians who died that same day.

In the Gaza Strip, More than 4,300 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have died in the incessant bombings that Israel has launched in response to the Hamas attack, according to the Palestinian movement’s Ministry of Health.

In addition, Hamas is holding about 200 people captive, according to the Israeli military.

On Friday, the Islamist movement freed the first two hostages, an American mother and daughter, thanks to mediation by Qatar.

The UN reiterated its call for the “immediate and unconditional release” of all those abducted by Hamas.

Displaced people gather for prayer at a United Nations school for Palestine Refugees.

Other sources of tension

Israeli troops remain concentrated around Gaza in view of a ground offensive. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant set the goal of the war to “end” Israel’s “responsibilities” in Gaza.

Among the possible scenarios, Israel is considering “handing over the keys” to the Strip to a third country, such as Egypt, a source from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs told AFP..

In another source of tension, the region of northern Israel bordering Lebanon, the Israeli army attacked Hezbollah targets in the south of that country early Saturday. Four Hezbollah fighters were killed in the attack, the Islamist movement said.

And in the occupied West Bank, one person was killed Friday night in clashes with the Israeli army, bringing to 84 the number of Palestinians killed since October 7 in that territory, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

AFP