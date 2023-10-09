Israeli Defense Minister Galant ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip. His words lead The Times of Israel.

“I ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed,” Galant said after an assessment by the IDF Southern Command in Beersheba.

According to him, Israel “fights animals” and acts accordingly.

Earlier, the chief representative of the Israeli Army, Brigadier General Daniel Hagari, promised that all Hamas military leaders, including the organization’s leader Yahya Sinwar, are doomed to destruction by the IDF.