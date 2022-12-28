Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 20:09



Israel’s prime minister-designate, Benjamin Netanyahu, revealed on Wednesday that Likud MP Amir Ohana will be the next Knesset speaker, making him the first openly gay person to hold the position. Netanyahu thus faces criticism for accommodating deputies with openly homophobic stances in his Executive.

Thus, Ohana will replace Yariv Levin, also a Likud deputy, who was recently appointed to the position on a temporary basis with the aim of being able to approve a series of amendments demanded by Likud coalition partners in view of the inauguration. of the Government, scheduled for this Thursday.

Ohana’s appointment also comes amid rising concerns over homophobic speech by several parliamentarians from the incoming coalition, which includes several ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties. The coalition includes United Judaism of the Torah and Shas, who left the chamber in 2015 when Ohana, who has a partner and two children, was sworn in as parliamentarian in 2015. At the moment these formations have not ruled on his appointment to the front of the Knesset.

Also part of the coalition is the leader of Religious Zionism, Bezalel Smotrich, who has expressed views against the LGBTQ community in the past, as is Avi Maoz, leader of the far-right Noam, who will head a position on Jewish National Identity that will control the content. that is taught in schools. Maoz has described himself as “a proud homophobe” and called liberal stances within Judaism “dark.”

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government will be sworn in on Thursday, laid out a program on Wednesday that emphasizes settlement expansion in the West Bank. “The Jewish people have an exclusive and inalienable right in all parts of the land of Israel. The government will promote and develop settlements in all parts of the land of Israel – in the Galilee, in the Negev, in the Golan, in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank),” Netanyahu’s Likud party, which won, said in a statement. together with their ultra-Orthodox and far-right allies the legislative elections on November 1.

The communiqué also refers to the requests of the far-right parties of the coalition to give the security forces a greater margin of maneuver in the use of force in the occupied West Bank. “The Government will make an effort to strengthen the security forces and support the combatants and the police to combat and defeat terrorism,” the document states.

Finally, the Likud mentions religious issues, stating that “the status quo in matters of religion and state will remain as it has been for decades in Israel, even with regard to holy places.”