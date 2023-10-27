Israeli Army spokesman Daniel Hagari reported this Friday that Its forces will expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip starting this Friday, in parallel with the bombings on the enclave.

“As a continuation of the offensive activity that we carried out in recent days, the ground forces will expand their activity this afternoon,” the spokesperson said.

Israel has been carrying out small ground incursions for two consecutive days, located in small areas of the Gaza Strip, waiting for the large-scale military ground offensive that they have been announcing for almost three weeks to come to fruition.

The Israeli forces attacked last morning a small-scale ground incursion into the center of the Strip, controlled by Hamas, and attacked “dozens” of the group’s targets, such as anti-tank launchers and an operations center, supported by aviation and drones.

“The troops left the area at the end of the activity,” the Army reported Friday morning.

Armored vehicles along Israel’s border with Gaza.

The day before, the Israeli Army carried out another limited land incursion in the northern part of the enclave, in which it destroyed Hamas military infrastructure and the group’s tunnels.

The Army has indicated that these operations, which it refers to as raids, are a rehearsal for the large-scale ground incursion that they have assured they will carry out when the time is right, a plan apparently delayed by the existence of some 230 hostages inside from the Hamas-held enclave.

It is expected that The ground offensive is in the north of the Strip, since Israel has repeatedly urged the civilian population of the northern half of the enclave, more than a million people, to move to the south for safety.although Israeli bombing covers the entire territory, including the south.

“In the last few hours we have increased the attacks in Gaza. The Air Force widely attacks underground targets and terrorist infrastructure, in a very significant way,” the spokesperson said in a media appearance.

The Israel Defense Forces work intensively in all dimensions to achieve the objectives of the war.

“The Israel Defense Forces are working intensely in all dimensions to achieve the objectives of the war,” he added when twenty days of conflagration have passed in the Gaza Strip, where intense and indiscriminate Israeli bombing has claimed the lives of more of 7,300 Gazans.

More than 1,400 people have died in Israel, including more than a thousand civilians killed in the brutal attack perpetrated by Hamas on October 7 that triggered the current war, the worst that has pitted Israeli troops against the Islamist militias in Gaza. .

‘History is judging us all’

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, said this Friday that The Gaza Strip is suffering “an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering” in the face of humanitarian aid that is arriving in dribs and drabs and for which “everyone must assume their responsibilities”.

“It is the moment of truth. History is judging us all,” he said in a statement read by his spokesperson.

He explained that the health system is facing absolute collapse “with unimaginable consequences for more than two million people,” as Israel’s bombings intensify and make needs more urgent.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks at the United Nations Security Council.

If before the war 500 trucks entered a day, in recent days only 12 on average have done so, he recalled, despite the fact that the needs there are much greater than before, and soon the United Nations “will not be able to continue assisting Gaza without a fundamental change to how aid now comes in.

Guterres also recalled that aid entry operations do not include fuel – due to Israel’s refusal – “when it is essential to supply energy to hospitals and water desalination plants”.

The secretary general repeated his call for three actions: “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages (held by Hamas) and the delivery of vital supplies on the scale needed.”

The Portuguese politician is the target of criticism from Israel for having said last Tuesday in the Security Council that the terrorist attacks of October 7 perpetrated by Hamas “do not come from nothing” but from “56 years of suffocating occupation”, which for Israel was equivalent to justifying terrorism.

Israel even asked for his resignation over these statements, although no other country has supported him, not even its strongest ally, the United States.

EFE