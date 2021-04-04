The national coordinator of the effort against the coronavirus in Israel, Nachman Ash, announced this Sunday that the country start vaccinating minors next month, according to the Army radio.

“We need to get approval from the FDA (regulatory body) and the Israeli committee. I guess we will get these approvals in the next few weeks and then we will also start vaccinating children,” Ash was quoted as saying by the Sputnik news agency.

For his part, the general director of the Ministry of Health, Chezy Levy, estimated that the vaccination of minors could begin From May.

The announcements were made just days after the American and German laboratories Pfizer and BioNTech announced that your vaccine was 100% effective against coronavirus in children 12 to 15 years old.

The Israeli Health Ministry reported that it has enough of this vaccine to begin inoculating some 600,000 Israelis between the ages of 12 and 15.

Three months earlier, in January, Israel had begun vaccinating 16-18 year olds.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Israel decreased considerably and fell to the lowest level since June 2020, reaching the figures of daily infections similar numbers to those of April of last year.

Authorities have attributed these casualties to the successful vaccination campaign.

So far Israel vaccinated more than 4.8 million people with both doses and more than 5.2 million received at least one injection of the vaccine.

Since the start of the pandemic, Israel has registered a total of 834,000 cases of coronavirus, of which 6,236 died from the disease.

On the other hand, the Israeli High Court of Justice retroactively outlawed the ban on the movement of citizens more than one kilometer from their homes that the Government issued last year in the heat of protests against the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu .

Thus, any fine imposed on protesters for violating the restriction that lasted from September 30 to October 13, during the second wave of Covid-19 infections and in the midst of protests against the premier tried for corruption, remains without effect. .

“The Supreme Court has once again defended the freedom of protest and expression of the citizens of Israel, who are the very soul of Israeli democracy,” the director of the Movement for Quality Government, Eliad Shraga, was quoted as saying by the agency. Europa Press.

Telam