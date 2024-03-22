ANDIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu He insisted this Friday in his meeting with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on his intention to expand its military offensive to Rafah, the southern tip of the Gaza Strip, as “the only way to defeat Hamas.”

“Today I met with the US Secretary of State. I told him that I very much appreciate that for more than five months we have been together in the war against Hamas and that we recognize the need to evacuate civilians from war zones and, of course, meet humanitarian needs. “We are working on it,” Netanyahu said in a video message.

Blinken arrived this morning in Tel Aviv on his sixth tour of the Middle East since the war in the Strip began to promote a truce agreement and exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, in addition to allowing the entry of more humanitarian aid to the enclave. where Half the population is at risk of imminent famine.

Blinken and Netanyahu Photo:EFE/EPA/GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE

I also told him that we have no way to defeat Hamas without going to Rafah and eliminating the rest of the battalions there. “I told him that I hope to have the support of the United States, but if necessary we will do it alone.”stressed Netanyahu, who does not seem willing to give up on his objective of invading Rafah even if the US considers it a “red line.”

More than 1.4 million people displaced by violence currently live in Rafahmore than half of the enclave's population, although Israel claims to have a yet undisclosed plan to evacuate the civilian population.

The Biden administration does not want Israel to expand its military operations to Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are now living. Photo:Getty Images

After visiting Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Blinken ended up in Israel, where as soon as he landed he met with Netanyahu; then with the War Cabinet Minister – and member of the opposition – Benny Gantz; and he plans to meet later with the entire War Cabinet and with representatives of the families of the kidnapped.

The United States presented this Friday for the first time to the UN Security Council a resolution to request “an immediate ceasefire” in the Strip, after having vetoed resolutions in that direction three times, although this time it was vetoed by China and Russia for “ambiguous vocabulary” considering that the call for a ceasefire was not clear.

Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as operations centers. Photo:Getty Images

