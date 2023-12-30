Israel's military had no plan to respond to a large-scale attack by Hamas. This is the result reached by the New York Times investigation based on the testimonies of officials interviewed on October 7th. “The reasons behind the military's slow response may take months to understand. The government has promised an investigation. But a New York Times investigation revealed that the Israeli army was understaffed, out of position and so poorly organized that soldiers communicated in makeshift WhatsApp groups“, we read in the newspaper.

“There was no defense plan for a surprise attack,” Amir Avivi, former deputy head of the Gaza Division, told the newspaper. “The army does not prepare for things it thinks are impossible,” commented former national security advisor Yaakov Amidror.

The report paints a picture of an army that for long hours failed to understand the scale of the attack, responding slowly and inefficiently, sending out too small teams that were ill-equipped to deal with a mass attack.

The Hamas attack on the IDF Gaza Division base in Re'im is also highlighted as key to the success of the assault, because it led to the paralysis of the unit responsible for coordinating all military activities in the region. In the absence of clear directives or orders, many units have resorted to using apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram to gather information on targets and people in need of assistance.