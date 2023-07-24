The Parliament of Israel (known as the Knesset) approved on Monday one of the most controversial clauses of the judicial reform promoted by the government of the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The decision annuls the so-called “reasonableness” clause a mechanism that allowed the Supreme Court (the highest court) to annul government decisions that they considered “unreasonable.”

This will cause an escalation of tensions in the country, since before this project was put to a vote, Hundreds of thousands of Israelis had already been protesting against the judicial reform for months.

The vote on July 24 then paves the way for the entire package to be approved, which could intensify the protests and the blockades that the different sectors of the Israeli economy have. The president of the country, in fact, announced that they were facing a “national emergency” scenario.

What is the ‘reasonableness’ principle and why is it controversial in Israel?

The doctrine of reasonableness, now overturned, allowed the Supreme Court to review and revoke government decisions or appointments based on whether or not they were reasonable. and it is seen by the protest movement and the opposition as a democratic guarantee against abuses of power, while the right-wing and religious formations that make up the government consider that it gives the courts a wide margin to interfere in political matters.

The same president, Isaac Herzog, said that they were facing a scenario of "national emergency".

that law, one of the pillars of the controversial judicial reform, passed in the Knesset (Parliament) with 64 votes in favorr -of all the deputies of the parties of the government coalition-; and zero against, since the opposition as a whole, 56 legislators, were absent from the plenary session.

The reform advocated by the government is intended to increase the power of elected officials over that of magistrates.

Critics fear that the judicial reform will undermine Israel’s liberal democracy by removing checks and balances on the executive.

The architect of the reform, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, said the government had chosen a “prudent” approach.

“We do not nullify the ‘reasonableness’ clause, but rather reduce its use so that a judge’s personal opinions are not expressed at the expense of the will of the people. There is no reason to fear this amendment“He argued before the deputies.

Demonstration near the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

Why can there be a bigger outbreak of demonstrations?

After the approval this afternoon of the first norm of the package of laws for judicial reform, the protest movements continued on the streets around the Parliament in Jerusalem and other parts of the city.and they also called for more mobilizations throughout the rest of the country.

The groups of the anti-reform movement have assured that they will "fight to the end" against "the government of destruction"

Faced with shouts of “shame” or slogans of “democracy or rebellion” or “we will not surrender”, thousands of congregants continued to protest in the Holy Cityand they also kept blocking roads as part of their usual civil disobedience actions.

At one of these points, the police forces threw stinking water to disperse the congregants, according to EFE.

The groups of the anti-reform movement have assured that they will “fight to the end” against “the government of destruction.” In turn, the main federation of unions, Histadrut, warned this afternoon that “any unilateral advance in the reform will have serious consequences” and could lead “to a total strike.”For their part, more than 10,000 reservists also threatened to drop their duties and join the marches.

Protesters raise a large national flag during a demonstration near the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

What could be the national and international consequences?

Everything seems to indicate that the country will enter a moment of tension. The same president, Isaac Herzog, said that they were facing a scenario of “national emergency”. On the one hand, it is expected that the protests will intensify asking to knock down the project.

However, for Netanyahu this has been the project that has cemented the coalition that brought him to power. Moderating or throwing down the norm could seriously jeopardize its governability.

In any case, both scenarios pose serious challenges.

On the other hand, in the international arena, the United States, Israel’s main ally, has also shown its concern about normality, so that the Washington-Tel Aviv relationship could be seen in convulsion.

“It is unfortunate that today’s vote took place with the closest possible majority,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The spokeswoman recalled that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, as a “lifelong friend of Israel” has already expressed in public and private his vision that “important changes in a democracy must have the broadest possible consensus” so that they last over time.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With Efe and AFP