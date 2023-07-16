AIn view of the controversial reform plans to weaken the judiciary, tens of thousands took to the streets in Israel on Saturday to protest. According to media reports, more than 150,000 people demonstrated against the plans of Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing religious government in Tel Aviv alone in the evening, despite extremely humid weather. Thousands of people also protested in other cities.

Israel’s government wants to get part of the judiciary reform under way in a hurry: In about a week it wants to pass a law that will take away the power of the highest court to assess decisions by the government or individual ministers as “inappropriate”. The draft law is currently being prepared in the Judiciary Committee for the final vote in Parliament. Critics fear the law could encourage corruption and the arbitrary filling of high-ranking posts. The government accuses the judges of interfering too much in political decisions. Because of the draft law, the protests are currently picking up speed again.

Meanwhile, hundreds of reservists have announced that they no longer want to take up their duties should the law come into force. Hundreds more could follow their example. More than a thousand doctors were also threatened with walkouts. They fear that the judicial reform will have a negative impact on the country’s economy, democracy and security – and thus also on the health system.

67 percent fear a civil war

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled that the appointment of Shas Party leader Arie Deri as interior minister was “inappropriate” because of his criminal past. As a result, Netanyahu had to fire his confidant. Observers expect that the coalition wants to reverse this with the new law.







The government plans divide society. According to the latest surveys by the Israeli broadcaster “Channel 12”, 67 percent of people currently fear that a civil war could break out in the country. The next rallies are already planned for Tuesday. On a “Day of Resistance”, the demonstrators want, among other things, to block roads across the country again.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to the emergency room of a hospital near Tel Aviv on Saturday. His condition is good and he is currently being examined, his office said in the afternoon. Later in the evening it was said that he would have to stay in the hospital overnight.

Israeli media reported that he was unwell. According to a spokesman, he was dehydrated. In a video message from the hospital, Netanyahu said he had been in the sun without water and a hat the day before. There is also a heat wave in Israel at the moment. “Thank God I feel very well.” The 73-year-old Netanyahu had been in the hospital several times in the past due to health problems.