There are three British citizens among the seven aid workers killed in the Israeli raid on an aid convoy of the NGO World Center Kitchen in Gaza. The other four victims – reports the BBC which publishes the names of the English volunteers John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby – came from Poland, Australia, Canada and the United States.

Sunak's anger: “Intolerable situation”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak telephoned Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to whom he said he was “shocked by the killing of aid workers, including three British citizens, in an airstrike in Gaza yesterday and called for a thorough independent investigation and transparent about what happened,” Downing Street said. “The prime minister (Sunak, ed.) said that too many humanitarian workers and civilians have lost their lives in Gaza and that the situation is increasingly intolerable.”

Use “indignant”

''We were outraged to learn of an IDF attack that killed several civilian aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, which has worked tirelessly to provide food to those suffering from hunger in Gaza and, frankly, around the world.' 'White House national security spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing. ''We send our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones,'' he added. Regarding the investigation into the accident, Kirby said that “we hope that these findings will be made public and that appropriate accountability will be taken.”

The attack against the Iranian consulate in Syria also increased tensions between the US and Israel. The Pentagon, explained spokeswoman Sabrina Singh, contacted Iran the day after the air raid against Tehran's consulate in Damascus and clarified that it was not involved in the attack. “We have explained very clearly to Iran, through private channels, that we are not responsible for the attack that occurred in Damascus.” Singh added that, ''given the strong tension in the region, we wanted to make it very clear, including through private channels, that the United States was not involved in the attack on Damascus''. According to the United States, Israel bears responsibility for the attack. But, at the same time, the spokeswoman said that ''we have not been informed by the Israelis of their attack or the intended target of their attack in Damascus.”

Protests outside Netanyahu's house

Meanwhile, protests against the government are mounting in Israel. On Tuesday evening, thousands of protesters managed to overcome the security cordons placed by the Israeli police and reached the entrance to the house of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Aza Road, in Jerusalem. This was reported by the Israeli media which shared videos of the march. Waving Israeli flags and holding torches high, the protesters called for the prime minister's resignation, new elections and an agreement that can bring the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip home. At the head of the demonstrators are the families of the hostages.

And hundreds of demonstrators protested, for the third consecutive day also in front of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, demanding the immediate release of the hostages still in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu's resignation and general elections. During the march signs were held up reading “bring them home” and “stop the war”.

PNA renews request to join the UN

Meanwhile, the Palestinian National Authority has sent a letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations renewing its request for membership of the United Nations. This is what the Authority itself reports in a post on 'X'. “Today, the State of Palestine, and on the instructions of the Palestinian leadership, sent a letter to the Secretary General asking to reconsider the membership application”, underlines the Authority. In the letter attached to the post, Palestinian representative Riyad Mansour refers to the initial application from September 2011 and asks for a new evaluation this month.

In September 2011, the Palestinian Authority, 'CNN' recalls, failed to obtain recognition from the United Nations as an independent member state. A year later, the UN decided that the Palestinian Authority's status as a “non-member observer entity” would be changed to a “non-member observer state”.