The famous indication that Bob Woodward receives from his ‘Deep Throat’ source in the investigation into the Watergate scandal, ‘follow the money’, also applies to Hamas and the financing of Palestinian terrorism. With one more fundamental problem: following the flow of money that ends up in the coffers of the military organization that attacked Israel is rather complicated for a series of reasons.

The interweaving of interests in the Middle East, the complicit states

The first is that the network that finances Hamas is made up of different links. Behind it are the States that have an interest in preventing any path to peace in the Middle East, Iran and Qatar above all, and other States that over time have contributed in various capacities, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, Tunisia, all in an anti-Israeli vein. There are powers that deny their involvement, such as Russia and China, who have however opened their taps, even indirectly, in an anti-American way. On these fronts, Israeli accusations, pro-Palestinian reconstructions and the few official data available are intertwined, in a context in which the flow of money, millions of dollars every year, is directly proportional to the tangle of interests that move around the Middle Eastern powder keg.

Humanitarian aid taken away from the Palestinian population

Then there is an even more complex issue to deal with, which concerns the flow of money in the form of humanitarian aid. These are fundamental resources for the survival of the Palestinian people, in Gaza and in the occupied territories. In the absence of an autonomous state, with a disastrous economy and with constant Israeli colonial pressure, they ensure social and health spending, the salaries and pensions of administrative staff, and social benefits for the population.

They come mainly from the UN, the European Union, Norway, Japan and Australia. However, there is also funding that passes through various international NGOs and which, according to Israeli accusations, is diverted by Hamas from their formal destination, humanitarian projects. That part of the flow of money arriving in Palestine for humanitarian purposes could help finance Hamas is a concrete probability but has always been considered a calculated risk, considering costs and benefits.

EU money arriving in Palestine, transparency and controversy

European funds are directed almost entirely to the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), which controls the West Bank and which has lost the competition with Hamas in Gaza. By consulting the page on financial transparency on the EU Commission website, and searching for the destination Palestine, you get a detailed map.

From 2014 to 2021 there are 14 programs and 223 beneficiaries, with the ANP collecting 1292.83 million euros out of a total of 1587.47 million. The controversy of these hours concerns the opportunity of this financing and the explicit accusation of those who contest it is that Hamas can also be indirectly financed by the European Union.

“Not all Palestinians are terrorists,” Borrell said

Even when talking about money flows and the financing of Hamas, one cannot fail to take into account a fundamental factor. The terrorist organization does not coincide with either the Palestinian population or the population of Gaza, who are in fact hostages of the fundamentalists. The words of the High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, fit in this sense: “We must distinguish Hamas and the Palestinian National Authority. The first is a terrorist organization, the second a partner. Not all Palestinians they are terrorists. There was a clear majority, with two or three exceptions, according to which support for the PNA must continue and payments must not be interrupted.” (By Fabio Insenga)