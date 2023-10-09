They have Jewish names the two Italians with Israeli passports missing for 48 hours and probably taken hostage by Hamas after the attack on Saturday 7 October. They are husband and wife, Eviatar Mosche Kipnis and Lilach Lea Havron. The couple with double passports, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani explained to Tg2, lived in the Be’eri kibbutz and did not answer the family’s calls. “Probably – he said again – they were taken hostage or lost.”

“In the lists of 200 or so missing people there were citizens of many countries and it was then understood that these Italians were there. Unfortunately, in the pain, it is not surprising. There are also those who were saved. The two, husband and wife, they had lived in Israel for a long time“, Noemi Di Segni, president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, tells Adnkronos.

In the same kibbutz of the south of the country where the two Italian-Israeli citizens lived, attacked last Saturday by Hamas, the Israeli Zaka rescue service found more than 100 bodies. The news comes after Israeli army units cleared the area while on patrol.