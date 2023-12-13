“In Doha they started pushing for negotiations again, the objective is to return to the resumption of negotiations within about ten days high-level meeting between Israel and Hamas for a truce”. This was confirmed to Adnkronos by local sources familiar with the dossier, after news of “contacts and initiatives” by mediators from Cairo and Doha “to test the waters” arrived from Palestinian representatives.

“We are looking for a step forward, there is a change of phase”, underline the sources in Doha, recalling how until a few days ago a resumption of negotiations was excluded in the face of the massive Israeli bombings which began again in Gaza after the end of the truce . In between there was the new vote at the UN General Assembly, where the number of those in favor of the resolution on the ceasefire grew, and the number of abstentions and those against it was reduced, and there were public, harsh words , by Joe Biden against Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government is accused of “not wanting a two-state solution”, while “indiscriminate raids are causing Israel to lose international support”.

“A new diplomatic offensive is underway, there is increased pressure on all parties to return to live negotiations”, through the channels of Israel and Qatar, which despite all the difficulties, “remain in good health, especially at an intelligence level”. The pressure intensifies “in the belief that if we continue with military operations, an increasingly deleterious situation on a humanitarian level and increasingly harmful politically, even for the West” and for its relations with the Arab world will calcify, it is the analysis of sources.

Meanwhile, while work is being done on resuming negotiations, revelations are re-emerging on how Israel has supported the flow of money from Qatar to Hamas in recent years. From a series of interviews conducted by CNN with the Israeli investigative journalism site Shomrim it emerges that Netanyahu has in fact continued to send money to the terrorist groupdespite the reservations of some members of his own government and intelligence.

Doha, two days ago, made it known that it had no intention of blocking payments. Foreign Undersecretary Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi told CNN: “We will not change our mandate, which is to continue to help and support our brothers and sisters in Palestine. We will continue to do so systematically as we have done so far.” .

The monthly flow of money from Qatar to the terrorist group began in 2018: Tens of millions of dollars have arrived in the Gaza Strip, delivered through Israeli territory after months of negotiation with the Jewish state. The payments were initiated after the Palestinian National Authority decided to cut the salaries of public employees in the Strip in 2017 and despite the PA's opposition. Israel's approval came in a government meeting in August 2018, with Netanyahu as prime minister, however criticized by his allies, who accused him of being too 'soft' with Hamas.

But the prime minister defended the initiative, claiming it had been decided “in coordination with security experts to restore calm in Israeli villages in the south and also to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza”. And the United States knew everything, a State Department official familiar with the dossier revealed, adding that “we deferred completely to the Israelis as to whether or not they wanted to do this.”

According to Israeli and international analysts, Netanyahu hoped to make Hamas an effective counterweight to the PA, preventing the creation of a Palestinian state. There was a belief that financing the group would “weaken Palestinian sovereignty” and there was the illusion that “if it fed Hamas with money, it would tame it”, recalled General Amos Gilad, a former senior official of the Israeli Ministry of Defense.