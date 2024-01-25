The double objective of defeating Hamas forever and at the same time freeing the hostages captured in Israel comes up against the harsh reality of a Gaza conflict that has already lasted more than 100 days with no signs of “total military victory,” as the first claims. Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The former head of the Armed Forces Gadi Eizenkot, a member of the restricted cabinet that directs the war strategy and a former general who lost a son fighting in the Strip a month ago, has warned that the release of the kidnapped people will only be achieved through the path of negotiation, after a cessation of hostilities. In this climate of uncertainty about the conflict in the Jewish State, the relatives of the more than a hundred captives in the Palestinian enclave have redoubled the mobilizations to demand that the Government give priority to the release of the hostages over the other objectives of the war. To do this, they have camped outside Netanyahu's private residences in Jerusalem and on the Mediterranean coast. Netanyahu received representatives of the Forum of Relatives of Hostages and Missing Persons on Monday and announced that he was considering an agreement on the kidnapped people, without offering them more details.

Sources cited by the Reuters agency assured this Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have made progress, after several weeks of negotiations through Egyptian and Qatari mediators, to establish a 30-day ceasefire. A spokesperson for the Israeli Government later denied the rapprochement of positions, while the Palestinian Islamist organization remained silent. The exchange of proposals between both sides has not ceased in recent days, in an alleged exercise of negotiating haggling.

Egypt's military intelligence services revealed on Tuesday an Israeli ceasefire plan of up to 60 days to exchange groups of abductees for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails in several phases. Hamas rejected this plan out of hand, as it requires as a precondition that Israel commit to ending the war and withdraw from the Palestinian Strip before closing any type of agreement. Netanyahu also opposed another offer from Palestinian Islamists on Monday: a 90-day ceasefire and a gradual exchange of hostages for prisoners.

“The important thing is that Netanyahu has received a delegation of the hostages' families, which has not been common during the war, and that there are signs that a possible agreement is being negotiated. “We are attending the first phases of the talks, as happened before the departure of more than a hundred kidnapped people in November,” Yair Moses, a 52-year-old computer engineer, explained on Tuesday night in the temporary camp set up in the central Gaza Street in Jerusalem in front of the prime minister's residence. “I hope this time everything turns out well,” he mused after the failures of previous initiatives mediated by Qatar and Egypt, coordinated with Israel through the United States.

Yair Moses, on Tuesday at the camp of the relatives of the hostages kidnapped in Gaza set up in front of the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem. He holds a sign with the image of his father, Gadi Moses, 79, kidnapped on October 7 at Kibbutz Nir Oz. J.C.S.

Dozens of family members and volunteers were busy preparing a large tent as a meeting room and collective kitchen, while this Forum spokesperson held a poster with the image of his father, Gadi Moses, 79, kidnapped on September 7. October at Kibbutz Nir Oz, a collective farm in the area bordering the Strip. “I trust that he can be one of the first to be released, given his age,” said his son. He has not heard from him since December 14, when he was shown alive in a video released by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza. “We believe that his return home and that of the rest of the hostages must be the absolute priority,” he concluded, “since Israel's civil society is with us.”

While Israel debates a ceasefire, the war accelerates in Gaza with the largest offensive recorded in a month in the south of the enclave. The director of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza, Thomas White, has reported that an attack on Wednesday afternoon against one of its centers in Khan Younis, where hundreds of people displaced by the war were taking refuge , has killed at least nine people and injured 75. “Two tank shells have hit a building,” detailed White, who fears there will be “a large number of victims.” The Israeli army continues to bomb the main city in southern Gaza, and has ordered the evacuation of some sectors where it believes Hamas leaders are hiding.

Civilian evacuation order

As of midday on Wednesday, the Gaza Ministry of Health has recorded 210 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the beginning of the conflict to 25,700. Israeli forces have also cut off access to the main hospitals in the area and closed the main escape route to the displaced persons camps in Rafah, on the border with Egypt. According to the UN, the Israeli army ordered the evacuation of several sectors of Khan Younis, where some 88,000 inhabitants live and some 425,000 displaced people have settled, and where the main health centers are still operational. On the outskirts of the Gaza Strip, the army has already demolished with explosives 1,100 buildings of the 2,800 that it plans to demolish to create a security zone without buildings on the border, a military spokesperson said this Wednesday. The same source raises the number of Hamas militiamen killed in combat since the start of the war to nearly 10,000.

The plans for a temporary cessation of hostilities being managed by Israel and Hamas coincide in establishing that in a first phase minors, women, the chronically ill and civilian hostages held by Hamas and other Islamic militias will be released. in exchange for a ceasefire accepted by both parties, and the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners pending to be determined. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar has highlighted that these are “serious negotiations”, in which there are still outstanding issues requiring intense diplomatic efforts. “We are receiving a constant flow of rebuttals from both sides,” said a spokesman in Doha.

Brett McGurk, White House Middle East advisor, who participated two months ago in the first hostage-for-prisoner exchange agreement, is in Egypt, on a mediation tour of several countries in the region. One of President Joe Biden's spokespersons stated this Tuesday in Washington that McGurk is examining the possibility of closing a new hostage agreement “that will require a humanitarian pause of some duration,” without specifying exactly how long or even considering that the current contacts reach the “negotiations” level. The Wall Street JournalHe in turn reports that Hamas claims to be willing to discuss an agreement. Israel's intelligence services estimate that the militia and its allies are holding more than 130 hostages in Gaza, although they specify that more than twenty of them have died during captivity, without detailing whether it was due to diseases or Israeli attacks. .

The wave of protests by the relatives of those kidnapped has been concentrated since the beginning of the conflict in the so-called Hostage Square, in front of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, where periodic mass demonstrations have been called. Its focus has expanded. Dozens of people camped out around Netanyahu's summer and weekend residence in the coastal city of Caesarea on Saturday. “The families are fed up, we ask for an agreement right now,” they claimed in a statement in which a demand for early elections hovered over the prime minister, who seems determined to prolong the war, through extreme military pressure, for political convenience.

Furthermore, on Sunday night, the protest moved to Netanyahu's private home on Gaza Street in Jerusalem, converted into a de facto official residence due to the rehabilitation works of the traditional home of the prime ministers in Israel in the close balfour street. Several of the members of the Forum of Relatives of Hostages and Missing Persons also broke into a session of the Knesset on Monday after breaking the security cordon of the Legislative Chamber to demand their release, before being expelled by the security guards from the parliamentary premises. With banners with the slogan Time is running out, Hundreds of women blocked streets in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv this Wednesday in protest at the delay in concluding a ceasefire that would allow the hostages to leave Gaza.

“Israel's surrender”

In view of the growing prominence of the mobilizations in the media, Netanyahu decided to receive a delegation from the family forum on Monday. He assured them that there is “no real Hamas proposal” behind their ceasefire plan, which he defined as a “surrender of Israel.” Finally, the prime minister announced to the relatives of the kidnapped people that he was counting on their own proposal, which he did not specify for them. As it later emerged on social networks, the plan would contemplate a ceasefire of up to 60 days with the exchange of hostages for prisoners, as revealed by the Axios informative digital portal.

On Monday night, protesters sprayed Netanyahu's private residence on Gaza Street with red-tinged water, protected by a heavy police deployment and strewn with fences and barricades that cut off that busy artery in the center of Jerusalem. Under the storm of rain and cold that sweeps the Middle East, the relatives of the hostages warn that they will not break camp until the commitment to free the captives is firm.

