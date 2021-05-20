The Israeli government was preparing to evaluate this Thursday the advisability of a ceasefire after having bombed the Gaza Strip continuously for ten days, amidst great diplomatic activity to end the escalation of the war.

A sign that the negotiations may lead to a solution, at least in the short term, the Israeli security cabinet, which brings together Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the main people in charge of that country’s security, should meet in the evening, according to sources. Israelis to AFP.

Before the UN General Assembly, Secretary General Antonio Guterres considered Thursday that “the confrontations must stop immediately” and that they are “unacceptable.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel supported on Thursday maintaining “indirect contacts” with the Islamist movement Hamas, considered a “terrorist” group by the European Union (EU), essential according to her to achieve a ceasefire with Israel.

Merkel also advocated a “rapid ceasefire” in a telephone interview with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abas. Following a call from US President Joe Biden in favor of an immediate “de-escalation”, the head of German diplomacy, Heiko Maas, arrived in the region on Thursday.

Maas, the highest European official to travel to the region since the escalation began on May 10, will meet in the afternoon in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, with Abas. Egypt, a country bordering Israel and the Gaza Strip, is also conducting intense negotiations to reestablish a fragile truce.

“We expect a return to calm in the next few hours or tomorrow (Friday), but this depends on the cessation of the aggression by the occupying forces in Gaza and Jerusalem,” a senior Hamas official told AFP.

The UN envoy for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, is in Qatar, where he is to meet with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, diplomatic sources told AFP. And the UN Human Rights Council announced that it will hold a special meeting on May 27 on the situation in the Palestinian Territories.

This cycle of violence was sparked by the firing of a Hamas rocket barrage at Israel in “solidarity” with the hundreds of Palestinian protesters wounded in clashes with the police on the Mosque Esplanade in East Jerusalem.

The altercations stemmed from the threat of expulsion of Palestinian families in favor of Israeli settlers in a Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel for more than 50 years.

For 10 days, the Israeli army has been bombarding Gaza, a densely populated enclave of two million inhabitants and subjected to an Israeli blockade for almost 15 years.

Five Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed in this enclave since the start of the conflict to 232, according to the local Health Ministry. In Israel, rocket fire from Gaza has killed 12 people, according to Israeli police.

On the night of Wednesday through Thursday, Israeli fighter jets shelled the homes of at least six Hamas leaders, according to the Israeli army. Sirens sounded in southern Israel at dawn for a new salvo of rockets that Islamic Jihad, the second armed group in Gaza, claimed.

In Deir al Balah (center), a Palestinian family was devastated. Eyad Saleha, a disabled man, his pregnant wife and their 3-year-old daughter, were killed in a bombing on Wednesday.

The International Committee of the Red Cross estimated that “the population of Gaza and Israel urgently need a truce”, adding that it informed Israel and Hamas that as of Thursday its personnel “will be deployed to respond to urgent needs.”

In this regard, the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Eastern Mediterranean stated on Thursday that seven million dollars are needed in the next six months to respond to the health crisis in the Palestinian Territories.

Palestinian armed movements have launched more than 4,000 rockets into Israeli territory, but most were intercepted. It is the highest rate of missile launches against Israel, according to the army.

Over the past 10 days, numerous clashes have also broken out with Israeli forces in several Palestinian cities and camps in the West Bank, causing more than 25 deaths, the worst toll in this territory in years.