DThe Israeli armed forces said they found weapons and ammunition in a kindergarten and a primary school in the Gaza Strip. During the operation in the north of the sealed-off coastal strip, anti-tank rifles, mortar shells and other weapons were seized, the military announced on Saturday on the news platform X, formerly Twitter. “Kindergartens should keep toys, not deadly weapons,” the statement said. A stack of mortar grenades could be seen in a video, and several anti-tank rifles, assault rifles, ammunition and hand grenades could be seen in a photo.

Netanyahu: Hamas headquarters found under clinic

According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli soldiers have discovered an underground Hamas headquarters beneath the largest clinic in the Gaza Strip. The armed forces had found a command and control center in the second basement of Shifa Hospital, he told US radio station NPR on Friday. Terrorists fled the clinic before the soldiers arrived. The army also discovered weapons and bombs there.

The Israeli army had previously announced that it had also found command and control centers during its operation in the hospital. It was initially unclear whether this was also the Hamas command center suspected to be under the hospital. Hamas denies the existence of such a base beneath the clinic.

Israeli army spokesman: Hamas spread across hospitals

The Israeli military justified its controversial actions in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in many Palestinian victims, with the structure of Hamas and its “small terror centers” in civilian facilities. For example, in a hospital complex of several dozen buildings, two or three are used as terror centers, spread over several floors “and then of course underground,” said army spokesman Arye Shalicar, describing the situation in the ZDF “heute journal”. “And of course not in one hospital, but in many hospitals.”







In the past few weeks, around 10,000 rockets have been fired at Israel from the coastal area. “Where were these missiles fired from? There is not a single military barracks in the Gaza Strip,” Shalicar said. The projectiles continue to be fired from civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, mosques and schools. “If they fired rockets from military barracks, Hamas would be destroyed in one day.” The terrorist organization alone bears responsibility for civilian casualties, said Shalicar.

Netanyahu: Retain “overall military responsibility” for Gaza

In order to prevent a resurgence of terrorists, after the war in the Gaza Strip, “overall military responsibility” for the Palestinian coastal area must rest with Israel for the foreseeable future, Netanyahu said on US radio station NPR. However, he does not think it is absolutely necessary to keep soldiers there. A civilian government is also needed in the Gaza Strip. But it must fight terrorism and should not speak out in favor of the destruction of Israel.

Bahrain calls for prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas

The Gulf state of Bahrain called on Israel and the Islamist Hamas to exchange prisoners. Hamas should immediately release the children and women kidnapped from Israel, demanded Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifaam. He does not believe that any Arab leader has yet asked Hamas to do this. It is therefore time for clear words.







At the same time, the Crown Prince demanded that Israel release female and minor Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons. This is necessary to end the conflict and the “intolerable situation” in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, Bahrain’s prime minister strongly condemned the “barbaric” attacks on October 7th and the air strikes on the Gaza Strip, which led to the deaths of thousands.

Erdoğan with Scholz: Deep differences, but no scandal

At a meeting in Berlin, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan openly aired their differences over the Gaza war, but avoided a scandal. While Erdoğan condemned Israel’s conduct of the war with many civilian deaths, Scholz emphasized Israel’s right to self-defense against Hamas. The Chancellor defended Israel’s right to exist, which Erdoğan had questioned before his visit: “Let me say it very clearly: Israel’s right to exist is irrefutable for us.” Erdoğan called for a ceasefire in the Gaza war. If Germany and Turkey could reach such a ceasefire together, there would be a chance of saving the region from this “ring of fire,” he said.

What will be important on Saturday

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected for political talks in Egypt and Jordan. Von der Leyen first wants to meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt and visit the transshipment point for EU aid deliveries for the Gaza Strip. Afterwards, a meeting with the Jordanian King Abdullah II is planned in Amman. At the same time, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is traveling to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia for political talks.