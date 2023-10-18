The Jihad movement denied the “lies” and “false accusations” directed against it by Israel, confirming that the hospital was targeted by “an air strike launched from an Israeli warplane.”

The Israeli army said in a statement, “According to intelligence information, and based on several sources we obtained, the Islamic Jihad movement is responsible for the failed missile attack that struck the hospital.”

The army added that in conjunction with the strike, “terrorists in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets that passed near Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza.”

Later, Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli army, said during a press conference, “We have sufficient information now. It took us time, but we have to tell the truth, which is that what struck the hospital was not an Israeli bombing.”

Israel: We have evidence

He added, “We will present evidence for what we say in the coming hours.” The Israeli military spokesman stressed that, “At the time of the bombing, we were not carrying out any air operations near the hospital, and the missiles that hit the building did not match our missiles.”

He added that the Israeli army would also publish “conversations in Arabic confirming that Islamic Jihad” was behind the bombing of the hospital.

For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, according to a statement issued by his office, “Let the whole world know: the barbaric terrorists in Gaza are the ones who attacked the hospital in Gaza, not the Israeli army. Those who brutally killed our children are killing their own children.”

The media office of Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said that “hundreds of sick, wounded and displaced people” were in the hospital.