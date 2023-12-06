“This war was imposed on us, we have no choice, October 7th changed everything, we must defend ourselves, expel Hamas from Gaza. Europe must understand us, it is a threat to the entire West.” During a two-day visit to Israel, this was the message repeated several times to a group of Italian and European parliamentarians on a solidarity visit to Israel, a country at war still in shock due to the atrocious violence of 7 October and the dramatic story of the hostages.

“Talk about the atrocities. Hamas is organized terrorism, it is a common enemy of the West, of the free world, open your eyes. It is an ideological war, they want to destroy Israel. We do not want to destroy the Palestinians or occupy Gaza. We want to destroy Hamas , because we have to think about the future, we cannot have a war every two years”, declares Shelly Tal Meron, deputy of the opposition party Yesh Atid, receiving the delegation to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

“It’s a different war from the previous ones, an existential war. I’m centre-left, October 7th changed my way of seeing”, adds Micky Biton, from Benny Gantz’s party. And he underlines how many of the Israelis killed in the kibbutzim were pacifists, “dreamers of peace who encountered monsters”. “We withdrew from Gaza in 2005 – he recalls – but from there they always attacked us, the money was spent on Hamas tunnels, not on development… We must first eliminate Hamas, then we can give ourselves a better life to the inhabitants of Gaza”. For the future, an “agreement is also needed with the Arab countries, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco”.

Four Italian parliamentarians – Susanna Campione and Antonio Baldelli of Fratelli d’Italia, and Naike Gruppioni and Mauro Del Barba, of Iv – participated in the mission, organized by Elnet, an Israeli NGO created to strengthen relations between Israel and Europe, of which the CEO for Italy is Roberta Anati. It was an intense two-day journey to tell what Israel is today, a country at war where everywhere, from the moment you arrive at the airport, photos of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas stand out. Where there are fewer than ten million inhabitants and almost everyone knows some of the more than 1200 people killed or hostages kidnapped on October 7, have a son in the army or have been recalled, where 250 thousand people have been displaced from areas bordering Lebanon and Gaza.

“October 7 is a turning point in our history,” says an army spokesperson, Arye Shallcar, one of the 400,000 reservists recalled to duty, who welcomed the delegation in the Shura morgue, where they are working laboriously to identify the dismembered bodies and unrecognizable of the over 1200 victims, a hundred of whom are still nameless. Starting at 6.30am, the attack occurred in three waves across 22 points of the border as rockets were fired across the territory. There were two waves each of a thousand Hamas terrorists attacking 30 communities, followed by a third of Gazans, who participated in the massacre and looted homes. And in addition to the deaths, from babies just a few months old to the elderly, there is the drama of violence and sexual mutilation of women. Rapes are feared to have also been repeated on the hostages.

“Gaza must be de-radicalized, we want a peaceful Gaza,” says Daniel Meron, deputy director of the Foreign Ministry. “Every rocket is a double crime by Hamas, it is launched against civilians from positions between civilian houses”, adds Lior Hayat, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry.

“We are moving towards a new security reality, Hamas can no longer govern Gaza, we have no choice, we did not want this war”, explains Colonel Peter Lerner, in a briefing inside the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, in which he recalls the efforts to evacuate civilians and agreements to send humanitarian aid trucks. “The truce, obtained thanks to military pressure, lasted 7 days. A total of 110 hostages were freed, but 137 remain. Hamas could have extended the truce, but they did not want to release the women”, continues Lerner, explaining that now has entered a new phase, with the resumption of the war and the aim of freeing all the hostages.

The tunnels built by Hamas “represent an all-round challenge, we have already found more than 800 entrances to schools, kindergartens, mosques. We must proceed with caution. In every hospital we have found weapons, explosives, tunnel entrances”, says Lerner again. “Our focus is Gaza, but there is also the Lebanese front, from which Hezbollah rockets are fired. And it is Iran that is pulling the strings”, he adds, repeating a concept repeated several times by the various interlocutors he met. This was also mentioned by Biton, for whom “one of the objectives was to kill peace with Saudi Arabia”.

But beyond the meetings, what October 7th represented for Israel are also told by the places visited in two days. The city of Sderot, where the police station was destroyed in that morning’s attack, was completely evacuated today. But there is also the immense cemetery of the cars of the participants of the Supernova rave, with a thousand cars, some riddled with bullets, more than 200 burned and twisted, some of the white pick ups used by the Hamas attackers, who killed 364 Boys. There are places full of pain, like the gutted houses of kibbutz Kfar Aza, the bullet marks on the walls, the small white wardrobe where Michael and Amalya, aged 9 and 6, remained hidden for 13 hours, while their parents were killed and her little sister Abigal, fortunately released a few days ago after having completed 4 years as a hostage, was kidnapped.

There is the large Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, where paediatrics, intensive care and dialysis departments have been moved to the basement so as not to have to move patients in the event of rocket launches. Three floors of underground parking have been set up to transform into a complete underground hospital in case of an emergency.

“What appears clearly when coming to Israel is that everything has changed. The same turf war is no longer fought, it is not even a religious question. It is a new war of civilizations, launched by terrorist regimes against the liberal democracies of the West The Palestinians themselves are victims of it in many ways, just like the Israelis. And they warn us: just like us”, commented Del Barba at the end of the trip.

“Being in Israel where things are happening means having a different vision from that which comes from TV and newspapers. We perceive the tragedy that has been taking place every day since October 7th… this suffering must be talked about, it cannot be ignored, just as we must denounce the violence suffered by Israeli women, which is being ignored… there is no series A or series B violence”, underlines Susanna Campione.

“We must never forget the ferocity of the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on 7 October last… Israel today defends, as it has always done, its democracy and freedom by claiming the right to existence of its people… The conflict does not it concerns a territorial dispute, but the defense of common values”, notes Naike Gruppioni, according to whom “the freedoms of the West are currently being defended under the walls of Jerusalem”. “Hamas has taken the lives of Israelis in the cruelest ways”, but also of Palestinians used as “human shields”.

“We have seen up close the horror of the terrorist attack against Israel on October 7th. Our solidarity goes to the people of Israel, reaffirming their right to exist and to protect the security of their citizens” – says Antonio Baldelli – No hatred in the world can justify such horror. It is indifferent to finding a solution for a lasting peace, aware that this conflict has deep roots. To support the defenseless and precisely to lay the foundations for a lasting peace, Italy’s humanitarian commitment to Gaza continues, in coordination also with Israel, through the sending of pediatricians to the United Arab Emirates and the arrival of the ship Vulcano in Egypt”.