Israel | “We refuse to serve the dictatorship” – thousands continued to protest

Parliament voted on Monday to remove the so-called reasonableness clause. With the help of the clause, the Supreme Court has been able to overturn the government’s decisions, such as ministerial appointments.

in Israel thousands of protesters continued to oppose the controversial justice system reform on Saturday. Opponents of the reform gathered in the city of Tel Aviv to protest Monday’s decision by the country’s parliament, or Knesset, to approve the reform.

Israeli television channel Channel 13 estimated that around 170,000 people participated in the protests on Saturday. Protests against the proposal have continued throughout the current year since the law reform was introduced in January.

“We still love this country and we are trying to fix all the problems,” said the film composer Itay Amram for news agency AFP.

Israeli doctors took part in the protest with a brief walkout, while a number of veterans of the country’s armed forces have vowed to end their voluntary work and unions are considering new industrial action.

“We refuse to serve the dictatorship,” read a protester’s poster in Tel Aviv.

Parliament voted on Monday to remove the so-called reasonableness clause. With the help of the clause, the Supreme Court has been able to overturn the government’s decisions, such as ministerial appointments. The approval of its repeal in the vote was the first key step in passing the legal reform into law.

The law reform would weaken the position of the Supreme Court as a legal guardian and increase the government’s power over the judiciary. It has been considered a threat to the country’s democracy.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu says the changes are necessary to ensure a better balance of power.