Katz added that “Hezbollah crossed the red line and the Israeli response will be accordingly.”

Katz’s statement comes after a number of people were killed and injured on Saturday in a missile attack on the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli military accused Hezbollah of being behind the strike, but the Lebanese group “categorically denied it,” according to its statement.

The Israeli Magen David Adom medical service revealed that 10 people were killed and 30 others were injured, including critical cases.

Sky News Arabia correspondent reported that the attack was carried out with a missile and hit a football field.

For its part, the Israeli army said about the incident in Majdal Shams: “We estimate that it was a heavy missile that was difficult to intercept. The response will be very strong.”

Israeli media quoted an official as saying, “The incident in the north will lead to a qualitative shift in the fight against Hezbollah.”

For his part, the leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Lieberman, said, “The one responsible for the killing of many children in Majdal Shams is Nasrallah, and it is time for him to pay the price.”

As for the leader of the National Unity Party, Benny Gantz, he said:It is time to make a deal on Gaza and move the military effort north.”