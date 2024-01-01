2024 comes with a new phase of the conflict in Gaza, in which the Israeli Army announces a pause for some of its troops, but continues the offensive with the aim of eliminating Hamas. 150 Palestinians died in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health of the enclave controlled by the Islamist group. Arrests of Palestinians continue in the occupied West Bank. And UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps raised the possibility of attacking Yemen's Houthis if they continue with their plan to attack shipping in the Red Sea.

Israel warned that the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip will continue “throughout” 2024. Army spokesman Daniel Hagari announced to troops Sunday night that some reservists would pause the war to prepare for “fights.” prolonged”.

In this new phase of the conflict, overthrowing Hamas in Gaza continues to be an objective, which is why 2024 began with Israeli airstrikes that claimed the lives of more than 150 Palestinians during the last 24 hours, according to the spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Ashraf al Qudra.

This escalation of conflict, which began with the armed incursion of Hamas into Israel on October 7 and left 1,200 Israelis dead, according to the Israeli Government, has also left 22,000 Palestinian dead, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas.

Vaccines against infectious diseases enter Gaza

Gaza health teams are working to reactivate medical centers in northern Gaza, including Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in the enclave, which has been the target of several attacks and the entry of Israeli troops into its facilities.

This Monday, January 1, several shipments of vaccines for childhood diseases such as polio or measles entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, according to the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kalia.

The vaccines, which were donated by Unicef, came in response to the growing spread of infectious diseases, especially among children, amid the difficult health conditions facing Gaza.

An Israeli soldier operates in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this photo released on December 30, 2023. © via REUTERS – FDI Israel

Arrests of Palestinians continue but without clear figures

On the other hand, in the occupied West Bank, the Commission for Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club reported that 4,910 Palestinians have been arrested by Israel since October 7. However, the Israeli Ministry of Defense assures that it has only 2,250 people under its power, of which 1,300 of them would be linked to Hamas.

The rivalry between Hamas and Fatah, the ruling party that controls the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), adds complexity to the situation. Although Fatah dominates some parts of the West Bank, Hamas maintains great influence over its population.

UK threatens Houthis over Red Sea situation

UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps said the British government is considering airstrikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels if they continue attacking cargo ships in the Red Sea.

Of course, any offensive operation would be led by the United States, due to the coalition agreed for mutual defense.

The British Government will not hesitate to take direct action to deter the Houthis and protect global trade… (the Houthis) must understand that the UK is committed to holding evil actors accountable for their illegal captures and attacks

He also recalled the downing of a Houthi drone by the HMS Diamond warship last December, highlighting that this act “demonstrates the country's willingness to take direct measures to preserve freedom of navigation.”

Shapps highlighted the tense situation in the Red Sea after at least ten Houthi militants were killed on December 31 after the United States claimed to have attacked and sunk three rebel vessels in response to hostilities against a Danish cargo ship.

With EFE and Reuters