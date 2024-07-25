Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz sent a letter to his French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné warning him of an Iranian-backed plot to attack the Israeli delegation at the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to Israeli media.

“There are people who seek to undermine the celebratory nature of this joyous event,” Katz writes, “we currently have assessments of the potential threat posed by groups close to Iran and other terrorist organizations aiming to carry out attacks against members of the Israeli delegation and Israeli tourists during the Olympics.”

Katz expressed “gratitude” to French officials in his letter for the “unprecedented security measures” to protect Israelis at the Games. He also expressed his gratitude for the French government’s decision to reject calls to ban Israel from the Olympics. The 88 Israeli athletes at the Paris Games are being protected around the clock by French security services and are also being watched by Shin Bet officials, following a series of threats to the delegation and the work.