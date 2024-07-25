Israel warns France of risk of terrorist attacks against the Israeli delegation by terrorists linked to Iran. In a letter to Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourné cited by the Times of Israel, Israeli diplomat Israel Katz warned him of “an Iranian-backed plot to attack the Israeli delegation at the Paris Olympics.”

“There are those who seek to undermine the celebratory character of this joyous event,” Katz writes. “We currently have assessments regarding the potential threat posed by Iranian terrorists and other terrorist organizations that seek to carry out attacks against members of the Israeli delegation and Israeli tourists during the Olympics».

Katz expresses “gratitude” to French officials for the “unprecedented security measures» adopted to protect Israelis at the Games, as well as the French government’s rejection of calls to ban Israel from the Olympics. The 88 Israeli athletes attending the Paris Games are subject to 24-hour protection by French security services and are also under surveillance by Shin Bet officials, due to threats they face as a result of the war in Gaza.