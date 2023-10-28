Israel can no longer guarantee the safety of journalists in the Gaza Strip. The armed forces (IDF) sent a communication to the Reuters and France Presse agencies in recent days to respond to requests from the two newspapers. “The IDF is targeting Hamas military facilities in Gaza,” the armed forces wrote, highlighting that Hamas would concentrate military operations “near journalists and civilians.” In the extremely tense framework, the raids conducted by Israel could damage buildings close to the targets and even Hamas rockets could fall in Gaza territory.

At least 29 journalists have died in the conflict between Israel and Hamas according to what the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has reported, three weeks after the terrible attack on 7 October by Hamas in Israel. “Over the past three weeks, the CPJ has documented the bloodiest period for journalists covering conflicts since the CPJ began monitoring in 1992,” a statement said. “This deadly toll comes on top of violence, arrests and other reports of obstacles to journalistic activity in areas including the West Bank and Israel.”

And since the ability of journalists to carry out their work is increasingly limited, the possibility that public opinion has of “knowing and understanding what is happening in this conflict is strongly compromised”, states the CPJ, “very alarmed” by the news of a communications blackout in Gaza. Journalists are civilians who need to be protected and deliberately targeting journalists or media infrastructure could constitute a war crime, they warn.