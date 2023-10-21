The announcement, issued by the National Security Agency, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that it raises the alert status for Egypt and Jordan to level 4, and calls on all Israelis in the country to leave as soon as possible.

As for Morocco, the threat level has been raised to 3, and Israelis are asked to avoid non-essential travel.

The warning says: “Due to the continuation of the war, a further aggravation of protests against Israel has been observed in recent days in various countries of the world, with a focus on the Arab countries in the Middle East, along with manifestations of hostility and violence against Israeli and Jewish symbols.”

The announcement also stated, “It is also recommended to avoid residence in all Middle Eastern and Arab countries, and to avoid traveling to countries such as Malaysia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the Maldives.”