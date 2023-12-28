As tens of thousands of residents of northern Israel have been evacuated from their communities following attacks from Lebanon with volleys of rockets, missiles and drones, the Jewish State issues a warning to Hezbollah and says it is ready to “face the threats” from the Land of the Cedars. And just the leader of HezbollahHassan Nasrallah could be the next target.

“If attacks from Lebanon do not stop, Israeli forces will intervene”

According to the Israeli minister of the limited war cabinet Benny Gantz, who meanwhile confirms that the war against Hamas in Gaza is proceeding according to the plans of the chief of staff, the conflict could also expand to other areas, if necessary.

“The situation on the northern border requires changes,” he said, denouncing that “the hourglass of a diplomatic solution is running out. If Lebanon or the world does not intervene, Israeli forces will proceed to distance Hezbollah from the border“.

After the attacks of October 7, it was clear to everyone that “the clashes between us were fuel for our enemies. We united immediately. We demonstrated to Israel's enemies and to the world that the country's power is strong and profound. But unfortunately in the last few days there are those who allow themselves to go back to October 6th”, said Gantz, indicating that the Minister for National Security Itamar Ben Giv was responsible for the fracture caused by the failure to confirm the Commissioner for Prisons, Katy Perry. “We are not in government to stay,” he clarified after meeting Netanyahu, a meeting in which the divergence was confirmed. “Removing senior officials, especially the heads of the security services, at this time harms the functioning of the state in war and is not good,” his party commented, urging the Prime Minister to avoid it.

“Hezbollah leader is Israel's next target”

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah “must understand that he is Israel's next” target. “We will work to make the most of the diplomatic option. If it doesn't work, all options are on the table”, the words, according to 'The Times of Israel', of the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen pronounced yesterday during a visit to the Israeli border with Lebanon.

“Army ready to face threats Lebanon”

Meanwhile, the Israeli armed forces are “at a very high level of preparation”, he explained IDF Chief of Staff, General Herzi Halevi, during a visit to the Northern Command. “Our first task is to return residents safely, and this will take time. We have approved a number of plans for the future and must be ready for an offensive if necessary,” Halevi said in remarks provided by the IDF regarding the recent attacks by Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, reports the Times of Israel.

“The IDF and the Northern Command are at a very high level of preparation. So far the campaign here has been managed correctly and meticulously, and so it must continue. We will not allow the return of residents without safety guarantees,” he added.