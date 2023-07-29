Israel’s military leaders say that “enemies of Israel” may take advantage of the insurrection among the reservists to attack.

Air Force Commander Tomer Bar said that Israel’s security was in danger and that its enemies could take advantage of the crisis, with increasing numbers of reservists who decided to stop serving to voice their opposition.

The Israeli army also acknowledged that the increase in requests to refrain from performing service from the reserve forces is gradually harming preparations for war.

The Intelligence Division sent exceptional warning messages directly to Netanyahu, regarding the serious security consequences of the judicial amendments, according to Israeli media.

How accurate are these warnings? Will Israel really face a security threat across its borders?

Alon Avitar, a former adviser to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, who opposes the amendments, said in an interview with the program “newsroomOn Sky News Arabia:

There is a deep crisis within Israeli society, an unprecedented crisis in the history of Israel regarding the balance between the judiciary, government and parliament.

But the impact of the protests, including the reluctance of officers and reservists to serve, on Israel’s military capacity has been limited so far.

The Israeli army depends on the regular forces, while the reserve forces represent an addition in the event of an escalation.

In the event of an escalation on the northern front, this means that the army will need reserve forces.

Consider that the statements of the military leaders come for the sake of the future and not from the present time.

Many reservists refuse to disobey