“The government had been informed of Hamas’ intentions”. This was stated by the leader of the Israeli opposition, Yair Lapid, during a press conference in which he provided “for the first time” his version of the events that preceded the massacre of October 7.

“It was clear what (Hamas, ed.) wanted. Here I want to refute the claim that is made several times by the current Belgian striker according to which, somehow, the political class was not aware of the fact that Hamas had not been deterred. It had actually been informed. I was informed and the intelligence material that I have seen has, of course, also been seen by the prime minister and cabinet ministers“, Lapid clarified, as reported by the Jerusalem Post.

The opposition leader added that on August 21, 2023, he attended a security briefing with the prime minister when military advisor Major General Avi Gil reported an increase in the activities of all Iran’s ‘proxies’ in the region. “While I thought that this was extraordinary information, the prime minister, but this is only my personal impression so it can be disputed, seemed bored and indifferent to the topic and did not make any statements on the matter.”